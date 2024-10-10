155Mm Ammunition Market To Reach $4.25 Billion By 2028 Amid Rising Defense Spending And Technological Advancements
Date
10/10/2024 11:45:40 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "155mm Ammunition Global market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 155mm ammunition market is poised for a steady growth trajectory, expanding from a $3.54 billion valuation in 2023 to an estimated $3.66 billion in 2024. With a robust CAGR of 3.4%, the market size is further projected to reach $4.25 billion by 2028.
The notable growth in this sector is attributed to an amalgamation of factors including heightened military conflicts, the need for modernization of artillery systems, and burgeoning geopolitical tensions across the globe. The growing adoption of precision-guided munitions and innovations in artillery platforms complement the upward trend in market evolution.
Technological Innovations Spur Market Expansion
The integration of advanced technologies and smart munitions into modern artillery is a pivotal factor propelling the market forward. These technological strides are not only enhancing long-range artillery capabilities but also contributing to the adoption of innovative materials and the production of modular and customizable ammunition solutions. Additionally, autonomous and automated artillery systems are witnessing a surge in demand, aligned with the broader trends in defense technology advancement.
Counter-Terrorism Efforts Fuel Demand
Amidst the rise in global terrorist activities, nations are increasingly investing in potent weaponry to thwart threats and ensure national security. The 155mm ammunition, renowned for its effectiveness, plays a critical role in the arsenal employed by security forces to confront and mitigate the risk of terrorism.
Defense Budget Increments Stimulate Market Growth
As defense budgets worldwide swell, the market for 155mm ammunition stands to benefit significantly. With increased financial resources earmarked for the enhancement of defense capabilities, the demand for versatile and compatible 155mm ammunition is set to accelerate. This trend reflects the growing importance placed on military readiness and the pursuit of advanced defense solutions.
Innovative Propellant Technologies on the Rise
The market is also witnessing the emergence of novel propellant technologies aimed at improving the range and operational efficacy of artillery propellants. Market leaders are investing in research and development to produce cutting-edge propellants that facilitate extended range and compatibility with varying temperature profiles.
Strategic Acquisitions and Investments Steer Market Fortunes
In the competitive landscape, key players are making strategic acquisitions to enhance their product offerings and manufacturing capabilities. These collaborations and mergers enable companies to tap into a broader customer base and solidify their market positions. Concurrently, significant investments in the expansion of production facilities underscore the anticipation of increased demand in the years to come.
Regional Prospects and Technological Dimensions
The Asia-Pacific region stood as the preeminent market for 155mm ammunition in 2023 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Technological aspects of the market encompass both guided and unguided 155mm ammunition variants, with applications spanning across naval and ground forces.
The comprehensive analysis encapsulating the growth, trends, and future outlook of the 155mm ammunition market underscores its strategic importance within the defense sector. The continual development of sophisticated ammunition technologies reflects the global commitment to securing peace and safety against modern threats.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 175
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2028
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $3.66 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
| $4.25 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 3.8%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Companies Featured
Raytheon Technologies Inc. General Dynamics Corporation Northrop Grumman Corporation BAE Systems PLC China North Industries Corporation Thales Group Leonardo S.p.A. Olin Corporation Rheinmetall AG Elbit Systems Ltd. Saab AB Norma Precision AB Remington Arms Company LLC Nammo AS Denel SOC Ltd. Nexter Group Fiocchi Munizioni SPA Ammo Inc. RUAG Holding AG Munitions India Ltd. Savage Arms Hornady Manufacturing Company MSM Group s.r.o. Federal Premium Ammunition Winchester Ammunition Inc. Magtech Ammunition Company Inc. Poongsan Corporation JSC Arsenal AD.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global 155mm Ammunition Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN10102024004107003653ID1108767192
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.