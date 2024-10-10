BJP Will Fight Against Injustice In Bengal With Maa Durga's Blessings: JP Nadda

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Oct 10 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will continue its fight against injustice in West Bengal with the blessings of Maa Durga, party's national president and Union J.P. Nadda said here on Thursday after visiting a Durga Puja pandal on the occasion of Maha Saptami -- the first day of Durga Puja.

"On the occasion of Durga Puja, I do not want to make any statement. All I can say is that Maa Durga provides us with internal strength. Her blessings make the holy powers blossom. So we will be fighting against the continuing evils and injustice in West Bengal with the blessings of Maa Durga. I give the guarantee that truth will prevail and justice will be done," J.P. Nadda said after attending the popular Durga Puja pandal in Santosh Mitra Square in central Kolkata, where the principal organiser is BJP councillor in Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Sajal Ghosh.

Although the BJP chief did not make any direct reference to what he meant as "evil" and "injustice"-- the reference was towards the ongoing protests and demonstration against the ghastly rape & murder of a lady junior doctor of state-run- R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata in August this year.

Before coming to Santosh Mitra Square, J.P. Nadda also visited Belur-Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission at Howrah district, founded by Swami Vivekananda.

J.P. Nadda was accompanied by West Bengal unit BJP president and Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar, and the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

The BJP President's visit to West Bengal coincided with the day when the ongoing fast-unto-death protests by seven junior doctors in support of their demands over the R.G. Kar rape and murder case entered the sixth day, with the health conditions of one of the seven deteriorating sharply.