Marriage, Birth & Death Certificates Of Gram Panchayats To Be Available Online Soon: Himachal CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Oct 10 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Thursday that marriage, birth, and death certificates issued by gram panchayats would soon be available online.

Presiding over a review meeting of the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department, the Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to deliver essential services to people at their doorsteps.

"The state's can only be strengthened through robust rural development and the successful implementation of various schemes is essential for this goal," Sukhu said.

He noted that under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), 344.31 lakh labour days have been achieved in 2023-24, surpassing the initial target of 275 lakh labour days.

For 2024-25, a target of 300 lakh labour days has been set, of which, 214.51 lakh labour days have already been earned.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the state's progress in making villages open-defecation free (ODF) plus models.

"In 2024-25, 17,582 villages will be transformed into ODF plus models, and 9,203 villages have already achieved this status. An additional 2,347 villages have been verified as ODF plus," he said.

As many as 32 plastic waste management units have been constructed in various development blocks with 26 units already operational.

These units will eventually be established in all development blocks.

CM Sukhu also focused on the efforts being made under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) for women's empowerment.

The state has formed 43,161 self-help groups as of now providing them with financial assistance to boost their economic activities.

The success of innovative initiatives under the State Rural Livelihood Mission, including the opening of 93 'Himera' shops that have collectively sold products worth Rs 1.4 crore during 2023-24.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh reaffirmed the government's approach toward empowering gram panchayats and the development of rural areas.

He emphasised that coordinated efforts among various stakeholders were critical for the successful implementation of departmental schemes.