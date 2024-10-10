Renowned Architectural Phenomenon For Sale In Colorado

MENAFN - PR Newswire) PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Galles Properties proudly presents the Wonder Haus, an internationally acclaimed Airbnb Earth Home for sale featuring a magnificent four-story observation tower and set on 7 acres in beautiful Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Recognized by HGTV, Conde Nast, Architectural Digest, and Netflix's World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals, Wonder Haus is a true marvel of design.

Originally inspired by the stargazing practices of the Anasazi Tribe, this energy-efficient home has been thoughtfully oriented for astrology. The eco-friendly home was built by Formworks in Durango, CO in 2001 and remodeled starting in 2017 with just over 2,600 square feet of meticulously updated living space that embraces its unique origins.

The home features a large Great Room that showcases the breathtaking outdoors, a gourmet kitchen, two bedrooms, two lofts, and a four-car garage. The standout feature is the four-story observation tower, leading to an observation deck that offers 360-degree views and unparalleled stargazing opportunities amidst the unpolluted skies of Pagosa Springs.

Designed with sustainability in mind, Wonder Haus utilizes passive solar heating in the winter to maintain warmth and the earth's natural cooling properties in the summer, making it an eco-friendly retreat.

Offered for sale at $2,250,000 by Kimberly Brown and Loren Talley, Wonder Haus is currently operating as a highly sought-after vacation rental destination. The property is located near all the amenities Pagosa Springs has to offer, including access to the National Forest, year-round recreational activities, over 300 days of sunshine per year, and proximity to Wolf Creek Ski Area, a private airport, and commercial air service in nearby Durango.

For more information about Wonder Haus and view a virtual tour of its design, please visit , or contact [email protected] .

About Galles Properties

Founded in 2001 and the area leader in real estate for over 18 years, Galles Properties specializes in marketing and selling distinctive land, ranch and luxury properties throughout Southwest Colorado.

To learn more about Galles Properties and Pagosa Springs real estate, visit .

FOR INFORMATION, CONTACT

Loren Talley, Broker Associate

970.398.1310 Direct

[email protected]



SOURCE Galles Properties

