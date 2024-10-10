Cancel Panchayat Elections In Punjab: Sukhbir Badal

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 10 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday demanded cancellation of the panchayat in Punjab that have been marred by alleged rampant illegalities and the holding of fresh elections.

Addressing a protest in front of the SDM office in Gidderbaha town, the SAD President appealed to all applicants whose candidature for the panchayat elections was rejected by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation on one pretext or another to approach the party's cell or submit their complaints at party offices so that they could be taken up for redressal in the high court.

Badal also announced the party was committed to fighting for the restoration of grassroots democracy irrespective of party affiliations. He said the party would ensure all AAP ministers and legislators, as well as officers who had murdered democracy, would be held accountable for their actions.

"We will work to get cases registered against such elements," he said.

Badal also welcomed the high court decision under which elections to all villages covered under 270 petitions had been stayed. He also ridiculed the AAP government for claiming that 3,800 sarpanches and 49,000 panches had been elected unanimously.

"The truth is that this unanimity was forced by AAP functionaries and this is why we have demanded that the election be held afresh."

Asserting that he had never seen such oppression of the Opposition during his 40-year political journey, Badal said "it is for the first time that lists were revised after submission of nomination papers and completion of scrutiny to deny opposition candidates the right to contest the elections".

He also charged AAP ministers and MLAs of engaging in corruption by taking money for submission of papers as well as ensuring "unanimous" election of candidates.

Stating that this highhandedness would cost AAP dear in the forthcoming Gidderbaha assembly by-election, Badal said: "I assure you that I am committed to maintaining Parkash Singh Badal's legacy in this constituency. From today, please consider me as your sarpanch and legislator. Mr Badal directed me to look after this constituency during his last days, and I consider the people of this constituency as part of my family. If you are troubled, I feel I am troubled, and I will work assiduously to remove all your grievances."