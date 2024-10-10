Moët Hennessy Unveils Largest Sir Davis Whiskey Activation At Clark Atlanta University Panhell Alumni 25Th Anniversary Celebration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Moët Hennessy to Feature Sir Davis Whiskey and Veuve Clicquot at Exclusive Divine 9

Alumni Event

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Moët Hennessy USA proudly announces its sponsorship of the Clark Atlanta University Panhellenic Council '99 Alumni 25th Year Anniversary Tailgate Experience, taking place on October 19, 2024, during the university's Homecoming Game. This groundbreaking partnership marks the largest Sir Davis Whiskey activation in Georgia, as the brand becomes the Official Whiskey of this highly anticipated anniversary event. Culinary creations will be brought to life by Celebrity Chef Dephon Robinson, further elevating the experience.

Adding to the luxury, Veuve Clicquot has been named the Official Champagne of the event. Together, Sir Davis and Veuve Clicquot will cater to an exclusive group of Divine 9 alumni in the Homecoming Legacy Lounge, Powered by Bevel and hosted by the Men of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated, celebrating 25 years of scholarship, service, and achievement.

Moët Hennessy Unveils Largest Sir Davis Whiskey Activation at Clark Atlanta Panhell Alumni 25th Anniversary Celebration

Participating organizations include:



Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated, Alpha Phi Chapter

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated, Gamma Kappa Chapter

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated, Sigma Chapter

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated, Psi Chapter Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Incorporated, Phi Chapter

"This prestigious event is a historic milestone for both the Clark Atlanta University Panhellenic Council '99 Alumni and Clark Atlanta University," said Nasceas Timms, CEO of Panhell Alumni Milestone Events Company, the event's planning firm. "Partnering with iconic brands like Moët Hennessy, Sir Davis, and Veuve Clicquot brings a level of prestige and class reminiscent of their renowned Polo Classic. This collaboration underscores their commitment to supporting HBCUs and ensures that our anniversary celebration will be a legacy-defining experience, honoring our rich history while building for the future."

Kicking off the weekend on Thursday, October 17, the group will host an Opening Night Gala at Modex Studios, featuring a live auction and Impact Awards ceremony, where each Divine 9 organization will present an Impact Service Award to distinguished members making significant contributions to society. Attendees will also receive premium gift bags sponsored by high-end brands, adding to the exclusivity of the weekend. The entire celebration will honor scholarship, service, and achievement, while raising funds for student scholarships. For tickets and more information you can visit their event website at

About Moët Hennessy

Moët Hennessy is the global leader in luxury wines and spirits, with a portfolio of over 25 iconic brands, including Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Hennessy, and Dom Pérignon. Renowned for their commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and sustainability, Moët Hennessy continues to deliver premium experiences around the world.

For more information, visit:

About Panhell Alumni Milestone Events Company

Panhell Alumni Milestone Events Company specializes in planning premium events for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Black Greek letter organizations. With over 15 years of experience in film, television, and live event production, the company is dedicated to delivering top-quality events that celebrate the culture and contributions of African

American organizations, businesses, and educational institutions.

About Clark Atlanta University Panhellenic Council '99 Alumni

The Clark Atlanta University Pan-Hellenic Council '99 Alumni is a proud representative of the Divine Nine, a historically significant collective of African American Greek-lettered fraternities and sororities. The council plays a pivotal role in fostering a spirit of unity and collaboration among its member organizations. It is committed to upholding the values of scholarship, service, leadership, and brotherhood/sisterhood, which are the cornerstones of each affiliated group.

For more information, visit:

For Media Inquiries and Credentials Request Contact:

Ramon Carey

Panhell Alumni Milestone Events Company

Phone: (678) 485-9120

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Panhell Alumni Milestone Events Company

