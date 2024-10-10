Police Seize 900 Kg Drug, Detain Four In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Zaranj, Oct 10 (IANS) have discovered 900 kg of illegal drugs including 48 kg heroin, and taken into custody four individuals on the charge of smuggling the contraband in western Afghanistan's Nimroz province, provincial police spokesman Gul Mohammad Qudrat said on Thursday.

The arrested persons were attempting to take the contraband out of Nimroz province but were identified and arrested by police in Charburjak district on Wednesday, according to the official, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a similar drive against illicit drugs, police set on fire about six tonnes of drugs, including 1.5 kg heroin, 537 kg opium poppy, and a huge quantity of objects used in manufacturing heroin in the southern Helmand province a couple of days ago.

Earlier on September 14, 2023, Afghan police arrested four drug smugglers and seized 150 kg of hashish in Afghanistan's Kunar province.

The arrested individuals placed the hashish in two separate cars and were attempting to smuggle the contraband, but police discovered the smuggled goods during the checking of the vehicles in Norgul district.