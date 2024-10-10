Riteish Deshmukh Shares Heartfelt Anecdote About Ratan Tata

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Riteish Deshmukh, an actor, filmmaker, and television presenter, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram about the legendary Ratan Tata.

In the post, Ritesh recounted an unforgettable moment, saying:“As I look back, April 2012 feels like a lifetime ago. Genelia and I were basking in the joy of our honeymoon in Rome. Little did we know, our breakfast at the hotel would become an unforgettable experience.”

He continued,“Genelia nudged me, her eyes locked on a familiar figure far across the room – Mr. Ratan Tata. My father and he shared a fond relationship, but I never had the pleasure of meeting him before. I mustered the courage to approach him, and before I could introduce myself, he welcomed me with a warm smile, 'Hello Riteish.'”

Riteish expressed how much it meant to him when Tata apologised for missing their wedding due to prior appointments, saying,“His apology for missing our wedding touched my heart. It was a gesture that spoke volumes about the man he was – gracious, thoughtful, and kind.”

He fondly recalled:“As I mentioned Genelia's presence, he asked where she was. I looked at Genelia and asked her to join us, but before she could even take a step, without hesitation, he rose from his seat and walked towards her. His words, 'One should never make a lady walk, always go to her to say hello,' are etched in my memory forever.”

He reflected on the moment, stating:“I witnessed the essence of Mr. Tata – elegance, humility, and chivalry. His presence commanded respect, not just for his accomplishments but for the person he was.”

He concluded his heartfelt tribute with,“Mr. Tata, you will always be remembered as a legend, a true icon of grace and compassion. Your legacy continues to inspire generations. You will live on forever.”