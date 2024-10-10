Iran to increase capacity of renewable power plants

(MENAFN) Iran's Minister, Abbas Aliabadi, announced plans to significantly enhance the capacity of the country’s power plants by the end of the current Iranian calendar year, which concludes in late March 2025. During a meeting with the Parliament Energy Committee, Aliabadi outlined the government’s commitment to expanding its renewable energy infrastructure as part of a broader strategy to diversify the energy mix and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. This initiative reflects Iran's efforts to address both domestic energy needs and environmental concerns.



Aliabadi detailed the impressive output of renewable power plants, stating that each facility with a one kilowatt hour (kWh) capacity can generate approximately 1,800 kWh of electricity annually. This figure underscores the efficiency and potential of renewable energy sources in Iran, which have not been fully exploited in previous years. By focusing on renewable energy, the country aims to leverage its abundant natural resources, including solar and wind, to bolster electricity production.



The minister expressed optimism that by the end of the current Iranian year, Iran’s total power generation capacity could be increased by an impressive 6,000 megawatts (MW). This substantial boost would contribute to meeting growing electricity demands within the country, especially during peak usage periods. The planned increase in renewable energy capacity is seen as a vital step in ensuring a stable and sustainable energy future for Iran.



These developments align with Iran's broader energy goals, which seek to enhance the efficiency of the power sector while promoting cleaner energy alternatives. The government's push towards renewable energy not only aims to improve energy security but also to position Iran as a competitive player in the global renewable energy landscape. Through strategic investments and policy support, the Iranian government is hopeful that these initiatives will lead to a more resilient and environmentally friendly energy system.

