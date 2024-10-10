Attack On Port Infrastructure In Odesa Region: Death Toll Rises To Eight, Nine Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from yesterday's attack by Russia using ballistic missiles on the infrastructure in Odesa region has risen to eight, with nine people injured.

This was reported on Telegram by Chief of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, as conveyed by Ukrinform.

"The number of from yesterday's attack has increased to eight. A 26-year-old man died of his injuries in hospital. My sincere condolences to the family..." Kiper wrote.

of

As reported by Ukrinform, in the evening of October 9, the enemy attacked the port infrastructure in Odesa region with ballistic missiles. During the attack, a civilian vessel flying the Panamanian flag sustained damage. Initially, there were reports of five dead and nine injured.