Dubai, UAE, 10 October 2024: Real Madrid World, the world's first football theme park, located at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, has partnered with HSBC, one of the largest banking and financial services organizations, to launch exclusive credit card offers for customers in the UAE. As the Official Banking Partner of Real Madrid World, the bank will offer a range of exclusive benefits tailored for its HSBC cardholders.



The official signing ceremony was attended by Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Holding Entertainment, Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive, UAE, HSBC Bank Middle East, and Dinesh Sharma, Regional Head of Wealth & Personal Banking (WPB), EMEA, HSBC.



This partnership enriches Real Madrid World’s journey to deliver unique offerings to visitors while also promoting sports, encouraging fitness among the community and raising a new generation of football players and potential stars.



As part of this collaboration, HSBC credit card customers in the UAE will enjoy a 30% saving on Real Madrid World admission tickets, with a generous 50% discount every Tuesday. Guests will also enjoy special discounts, dining options, and exclusive experiences for football fans, theme park enthusiasts and families.



With over 40 themed rides and attractions, including the region’s first wooden rollercoaster and world's tallest amusement ride, Real Madrid World is set to redefine park entertainment with exclusive rewards and entertainment.



