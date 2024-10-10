(MENAFN) The Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom has made serious allegations against Western nations, claiming that they are facilitating the supply of banned toxic chemicals to Ukraine for use as chemical weaponry in the ongoing conflict. This assertion comes in response to a new round of sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom, targeting Russia's Radiological Chemical and Biological Defense Forces (RChBZ) and its commander, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, who has been accused of violating the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).



In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Russian Embassy categorically rejected the United Kingdom's accusations, emphasizing that Moscow has eliminated its chemical arsenal in a process supervised by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). The embassy insisted, "Russia strictly adheres to the norms of international law, including the provisions of the Geneva Conventions and the Chemical Weapons Convention." It further asserted that there are no chemical weapons in the arsenals of the Russian Armed Forces, a claim supported by international inspections.



The embassy contended that the United Kingdom's allegations serve to distract from what it claims are numerous documented instances of chemical weapons use by Ukrainian forces during the conflict. According to the Russian mission, these accusations are a means for Western countries to divert attention from the "confirmed facts" regarding the use of prohibited toxic substances and chemical agents by the Ukrainian military.



The statement highlighted the embassy's assertion that there is "irrefutable evidence" of toxic chemicals being supplied to Ukraine, facilitated by Western nations. By making these claims, the Russian Embassy aims to shift the narrative around the use of chemical weapons in the ongoing war, asserting that the responsibility lies with Ukraine and its allies rather than Russia.



As tensions continue to escalate in the region, these allegations underscore the complexity of the conflict and the contentious discourse surrounding chemical weapons. The international community remains watchful as both sides exchange accusations, raising questions about compliance with international laws governing the use of chemical agents in warfare.

