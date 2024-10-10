Slovak Premier labels reporters ‘bloodthirsty bastards’

(MENAFN) In a heated press conference on Tuesday, Slovak Prime Robert Fico unleashed a barrage of criticism against mainstream journalists, accusing them of spreading “hate” and being “bloodthirsty bastards.” His comments came in the wake of intense scrutiny following his return to power, and he suggested the establishment of a national media watchdog to regulate reporting and curb what he perceives as malicious coverage.



Fico, visibly agitated, responded to a question regarding tensions within his three-party coalition by alleging that journalists had been against him since the parliamentary election results were announced. “From the first day, you went against us like bloodthirsty bastards from morning to night,” he declared, dismissing any suggestions of a governmental crisis. He went on to question whether journalists reflect on their own articles, implying that their reporting is filled with malice and lacking integrity.



His criticisms were particularly directed at prominent Slovak publications such as Dennik N, Sme, and the news portal Aktuality.sk, which have taken a critical stance toward his administration since he won re-election last September with his Slovak Social Democracy (SMER-SD) party. Fico expressed a sense of grievance, linking the hostile media environment to the recent assassination attempt against him, which he attributes to the intense backlash from the press.



In his remarks, Fico not only condemned current media practices but also advocated for the creation of a “national media authority” that could impose “sanctions” on journalists who fail to correct inaccuracies in their reporting. He further suggested that journalists should be required to undergo requalification courses, akin to the training required for legal professionals and notaries.



This dramatic confrontation highlights the growing tensions between Fico’s government and the media, raising questions about press freedom and the role of journalism in Slovakia. As Fico pushes for greater oversight and regulation of the media landscape, the implications for independent reporting and accountability remain to be seen.

