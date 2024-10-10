Berlusconi clan goes back to Italian politics

(MENAFN) The legacy of former Italian Prime Silvio Berlusconi may be set for a revival as his two eldest children, Marina and Pier Silvio, engage with advisors to strategize the resurgence of their father’s Forza Italia party. Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that the siblings are actively exploring ways to regain political influence and present a formidable challenge to the ruling Brothers of Italy party, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.



Silvio Berlusconi, who passed away last year at the age of 86, holds the distinction of being Italy's longest-serving post-war prime minister. He led the country through significant periods in the 1990s and 2000s, establishing Forza Italia in 1994 as a key political force. The current discussions among his children signify a pivotal moment as they seek to reconnect with the political arena.



Since late July, Marina and Pier Silvio have been in meetings with influential figures, including Gianni Letta, a longtime political strategist for their father, and Antonio Tajani, the former President of the European Parliament who now serves as Italy’s foreign minister. These discussions are reportedly focused on a range of topics, including economic policies, the family’s extensive business interests, and revitalizing Forza Italia to better position it against the Brothers of Italy, which has become a dominant force within the ruling coalition.



Marina, aged 58, oversees the Berlusconi family holding company, Fininvest SpA, while her brother Pier Silvio, 55, leads the MediaForEurope media conglomerate, previously known as Mediaset. Their strategic shift appears aimed at transitioning from corporate affairs back into the political sphere, working to rejuvenate the party's aging ranks and reestablish its relevance in Italian politics.



Additionally, the Berlusconi children are reportedly attempting to influence current government policies, including efforts to block new taxes on bank profits. This move indicates their desire not only to revive their father's political legacy but also to assert their presence in shaping Italy's economic future.



As the political landscape in Italy continues to evolve, the Berlusconi family's ambitions signal a potential shift in the dynamics of power and influence, raising questions about the future role of Forza Italia and the broader implications for the Italian political scene.

