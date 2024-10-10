Syrian state television reports Israeli airstrike targeting industrial city of Hassia

(MENAFN) On Thursday morning, Syrian state television reported an Israeli targeting the industrial city of Hassia, situated in the Homs countryside. The Syrian news agency SANA stated that the strikes were directed at a car factory within the industrial area, causing considerable material damage.



Further reports from SANA indicated that the Israeli originated from northern Lebanon, hitting not only the car assembly plant in Homs but also a military position in the Hama region. These resulted in injuries, with confirmed reports of four individuals wounded in the Hassia incident.



In addition, Syrian media detailed a fire outbreak in the town of Maarin, attributed to Israeli shelling aimed at a military installation. Residents in Daraa also reported hearing explosions, highlighting the widespread impact of the recent hostilities.



Moreover, claims emerged regarding a separate round of shelling, reportedly of American origin, that targeted the city of Albu Kamal in the Deir Ezzor countryside in eastern Syria.



This surge in violence follows a tragic incident reported by SANA earlier in the week, where Israeli strikes resulted in the deaths of seven civilians, including women and children, and left eleven others injured after hitting a residential building in the Mezzeh neighborhood of Damascus.



Since the outbreak of the Syrian conflict in 2011, Israel has routinely conducted airstrikes across Syrian territory, citing the need to target Iranian-backed factions and military installations associated with the Syrian government. This ongoing pattern of aggression illustrates the heightened tensions in the region and the intricate dynamics influencing the Syrian conflict.

