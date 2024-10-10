BDR's Trailblazer Sales Academy Prepares HVAC Distribution Sales Professionals To Take Ownership Of Their Territory In 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Industry sales experts Candy and Mike Cunningham will lead four in-depth live virtual workshops designed to help members navigate the sales landscape and implement a strategic vision for growth

SEATTLE, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR) , the training and business coaching authority for home services professionals, announces the return of its Trailblazer Sales Academy , an ongoing sales development program specifically for territory managers and distribution sales teams.

BDR's Trailblazer Sales Academy kicks off in January 2025 and runs through May.

Trailblazer Sales Academy helps participants develop sales skills, leadership agility, and a strategic vision for territory growth through four live virtual workshops with additional tools and resources for continuing learning. The program is led by BDR trainers Candy Cunningham and Mike Cunningham and is based on their combined four-plus decades of experience as top-performing territory managers.

"We're preparing territory managers and distribution sales teams to blaze their own trails and make their dream territories a reality," said Matt MacArthur, Senior Vice President of Training and Marketing for BDR. "Trailblazer Sales Academy equips members with all the tools they need to build and implement the strategies and processes that will help them reach their goals by taking ownership of their sales results."

Trailblazer Sales Academy kicks off in January 2025 and runs through May. Each four-hour training session teaches participants the best practices for top-performing territory managers. Sessions for the academy include:



Drive Sales and Help Dealers Win in Q1 (Jan. 7): Discover how to drive first-quarter results and help your dealers check pricing and costs to ensure they are well-positioned for the year.

Build Your Strategic Sales Call Process (Feb. 11): Learn how to build a checklist to prepare for a sales call and develop a strategic sales process to follow before, during, and afterward.

Find the Right Dealer Through Targeted Prospecting (April 3): Learn the knowledge and skills to effectively identify and engage with high-potential prospects to maximize your results. Help Dealers Install More Jobs Through Labor Leverage (May 8): Discover proven methods for helping dealers install more jobs through leveraging labor and optimizing their workforce effectively.

The academy also includes self-paced courses to help participants continue to develop their skills in between the live sessions, along with targeted podcasts episodes to prepare academy members for their next workshop.

Learn more about the Trailblazer Sales Academy at .

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources), the premier business training and coaching provider to HVAC contractors and distributors, was founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett. BDR has helped thousands of contractors build sustainable companies. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Over 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop annually. For more information, please visit .

