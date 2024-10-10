Zelensky Meets Starmer In London
Date
10/10/2024 7:10:56 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in London and began his meeting with the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian leader met with Starmer in Downing Street on Thursday.
In London, Zelensky is also expected to meet with the new NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.
As previously reported, the President of Ukraine mentioned yesterday that he would soon hold meetings with leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Germany.
Read also:
Von der Leyen, Starmer
reaffirm support for Ukraine's Sovereignty
Pope Francis has also announced a forthcoming meeting with the Ukrainian leader, expected to take place in the Vatican on the morning of October 11.
On Wednesday, Zelensky visited Dubrovnik, Croatia, to participate in the Ukraine – Southeast Europe summit.
MENAFN10102024000193011044ID1108765999
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.