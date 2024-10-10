Zelensky Meets Starmer In London

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in London and began his meeting with the UK Prime Keir Starmer.

According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian leader met with Starmer in Downing Street on Thursday.

In London, Zelensky is also expected to meet with the new Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

As previously reported, the President of Ukraine mentioned yesterday that he would soon hold meetings with leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Germany.

Von der Leyen,reaffirm support for Ukraine's

Pope Francis has also announced a forthcoming meeting with the Ukrainian leader, expected to take place in the Vatican on the morning of October 11.

On Wednesday, Zelensky visited Dubrovnik, Croatia, to participate in the Ukraine – Southeast Europe summit.