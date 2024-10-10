Victim Of Traffic Accident In Poland In Critical Condition Consul General

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In a traffic accident near the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing on Thursday morning, two Ukrainian citizens lost their lives, while two others were hospitalized in Przemyśl, with one woman in critical condition.

This is according to a comment from Oleh Kuts, Ukraine's Consul General in Lublin, to an Ukrinform correspondent.

The Ukrainian reported that a Fiat minibus carrying seven Ukrainian citizens was en route to the Medyka-Shehyni pedestrian crossing when it collided with a stationary truck that had its headlights off.

"Two people died, and two others - a man and a woman - are in the hospital in Przemyśl. One of the injured is in critical condition," confirmed the Consul General.

He emphasized that Ukrainian consular staff are providing full support to the accident victims and are coordinating with relevant Polish authorities responsible for the Ukrainians' care and treatment.

"Three passengers who were uninjured are currently giving statements to the police. Upon our request, they are receiving psychological support," added the Consul General.

Kuts further mentioned that the Ukrainian consulate has notified the families of the deceased and will assist in repatriating the bodies and arranging for the Ukrainian citizens' return home.

He expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a swift recovery to all those injured.

The Consul General also noted that the police are conducting a procedural investigation into the accident. The driver of the minibus was uninjured.

According to Ukrinform, the accident occurred around 5:00 on Thursday on Highway 28 in Medyka, near the Ukrainian border. Two Ukrainian citizens, a 45-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man, died, while two others are hospitalized. Police and a prosecutor are working at the scene.