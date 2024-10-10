Local Communities And Civil Society Vital To Climate Change Plans, Says UN Champion
Date
10/10/2024 7:10:51 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
We support the parties in fulfilling the obligations of the
Paris Agreement.
Nigar Arpadarai, the UN Climate Change High-Level Champion at
COP29, spoke about this during his speech at the "Roadmap for
TROICA Mission 1.5: International Increasing Cooperation" round
table, Azernews reports.
She noted that local communities and civil society can
contribute to climate change plans.
"Climate change is not a future threat. It is a current threat
that has already affected the lives of millions of people. We have
gathered to discuss and prevent this. As champions of climate
action, there are special areas for us. We primarily work with
cities and civil society.
We want to involve the private sector in COP29. They must
demonstrate their commitment to climate finance. We need capital
from the private sector," he said.
It should be noted that the Pre-COP29 meeting, held on the eve
of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (UNFCCC), is taking place in Baku.
The conference is being held under the motto "Strengthening
Ambitions and Ensuring Action."
Additionally, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties
to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be
held in Azerbaijan this November. The decision in this regard was
made at the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11 last
year. Baku, which has become the center of the world for two weeks,
will receive about 70,000 to 80,000 foreign guests.
MENAFN10102024000195011045ID1108765995
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.