Local Communities And Civil Society Vital To Climate Change Plans, Says UN Champion

(MENAFN- AzerNews) We support the parties in fulfilling the obligations of the Paris Agreement.

Nigar Arpadarai, the UN Climate Change High-Level Champion at COP29, spoke about this during his speech at the "Roadmap for TROICA Mission 1.5: International Increasing Cooperation" round table, Azernews reports.

She noted that local communities and civil society can contribute to climate change plans.

"Climate change is not a future threat. It is a current threat that has already affected the lives of millions of people. We have gathered to discuss and prevent this. As champions of climate action, there are special areas for us. We primarily work with cities and civil society.

We want to involve the private sector in COP29. They must demonstrate their commitment to climate finance. We need capital from the private sector," he said.

It should be noted that the Pre-COP29 meeting, held on the eve of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), is taking place in Baku.

The conference is being held under the motto "Strengthening Ambitions and Ensuring Action."

Additionally, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan this November. The decision in this regard was made at the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku, which has become the center of the world for two weeks, will receive about 70,000 to 80,000 foreign guests.