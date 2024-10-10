Rajasthan: Govt School Teacher Awaits Posting After Objectionable Video Goes Viral

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Oct 10 (IANS): The Rajasthan on Thursday put a government school teacher on an awaited posting order (APO) as part of disciplinary action after a showing children massaging her legs and feet went viral.

State Education Madan Dilawar said such acts will not be tolerated in the temple of knowledge.

On the directions of Minister Dilawar, the school director Sitaram Jat has put the teacher on APO and has posted her to Bikaner headquarters with immediate action, said the Minister's office.

The social users criticised the act of the teacher and expressed their anger on social media.

Eventually, taking quick action, Minister Dilawar put the teacher on APO.

At present, the investigation of this matter is underway.

In the video, the female teacher is lying down in the class and the children are standing on her feet and massaging them.

The video is said to be from the fourth class of this school.

However, it is yet to be confirmed when the video was shot.

Minister Dilawar said: "The matter is under investigation. At present, the teacher has been put on APO. Also, she has been posted with the Education Directorate in Bikaner. After investigation of this matter, strict action will be taken when the final report comes."

Anju Chaudhary, the principal of the school, acknowledged that she had seen the video but claimed she was not familiar with the specific incident.

Chaudhary suggested that the teacher may have been unwell and possibly requested the children to assist her in this manner. However, she confirmed that an investigation would be launched to uncover the details surrounding the incident and ensure accountability.

The incident has not only sparked debate about the power dynamics between teachers and students but also prompted questions about the supervision and regulation within government-run schools.

The incident has triggered calls for stricter oversight and disciplinary action to ensure that such behaviour does not occur in the future