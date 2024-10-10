Saatvik Solar wins 213MW Solar PV modules supply contract from L&T Energy

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 9, 2024: In a major boost to India's renewable energy sector, Saatvik Solar, India's premier solar PV module manufacturer, has inked an agreement with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to supply a 213 MW order for solar PV modules. This agreement marks a substantial contribution to India's renewable energy sector.



This order is designated for L&T Energy’s 245 MW Bihar Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project. Of this, 185 MW will power a solar PV grid-connected power plant, while 45.4 MW will support a 4-hour battery storage system in Kajra district. Saatvik Solar will deliver its advanced Mono PERC (Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell) Bifacial Modules of 545 Wp, featuring glass-to-back sheet technology. These high-efficiency solar modules are engineered to provide outstanding performance and long-term dependability, making them perfect for large-scale solar systems. The delivery is scheduled for completion by March 2025.



Expressing his thoughts on the occasion, Mr. Prashant Mathur, CEO, Saatvik Solar, said, “This order represents a major milestone for Saatvik Solar and underscores our commitment to advancing India's clean energy landscape. By collaborating with industry leaders like L&T Energy, we are not only expanding our business but also actively contributing to India's sustainable future. This partnership reflects the growing capabilities of domestic manufacturers in meeting the sophisticated demands of large-scale solar projects.”



This award strengthens Saatvik Solar's position as a leading player in the solar sector, building on its continuous efforts to increase production capabilities to provide new solutions. Further, Saatvik Solar is actively pursuing several key infrastructure tech innovations to stay ahead in the renewable energy sector. The company is developing high-efficiency solar PV modules, including half-cut modules and premium modules with advanced features like ‘0 buzz bar’ and ‘24 buzz bar’ technology. In addition to module manufacturing, Saatvik Solar is also exploring investments in electrolyser battery manufacturing and storage solutions to enhance energy storage capabilities. Saatvik Solar's R&D infrastructure and in-house manufacturing skills enable the firm to address the rising demand for high-efficiency solar modules in both the Indian and global markets.







MENAFN10102024005232011781ID1108765688