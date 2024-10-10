Organic Sweeteners Market To Reach $7.1 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 7.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growth of the organic sweeteners is driven by increase in consumer demand for natural and healthier alternatives to refined sugars, rise in awareness about the benefits of organic products, and the expansion of availability of organic sweeteners in various applications. The market is also benefiting from innovations in sweetener formulations, the introduction of new flavors, and the surge in trend towards clean-label and organic food products. Wilmington, Delaware , Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Organic Sweeteners Market by Product Type (Organic Sugar, Organic Honey, Organic Maple Syrup, Organic Stevia and Organic Agave Nectar), Source (Plant- Based and Non-Plant Based), and Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care Products): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033" . According to the report, the organic sweeteners market was valued at $3.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $7.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2033. Download PDF Brochure: Prime Determinants of Growth The organic sweeteners market is primarily driven by rise in health consciousness and increase in awareness about the adverse effects of refined sugars. Consumers are seeking healthier alternatives that provide the same sweetness without the negative health impacts associated with conventional sugar. The expansion of organic food categories and the rise in clean-label product offerings are further propelling the market growth. In addition, the surge in availability of organic sweeteners across various retail channels, including supermarkets, online platforms, and specialty stores, is making these products accessible to a wider audience. Innovations in product formulations and the introduction of new organic sweetener variants are also contributing to the market growth. Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $3.5 billion Market Size in 2033 $7.1 billion CAGR 7.4% No. of Pages in Report 245 Segments Covered Product Type, Source, Application, and Region. Drivers Increasing Health Awareness Growing Vegan Population Opportunities Expansion into Emerging Markets Restraints Higher Production Costs Limited Availability in Certain Regions

Segment Highlights

The organic sugar segment is experiencing high demand in the organic sweeteners market. Organic sugar is favored for its natural sweetness and minimal processing, which appeals to consumers seeking less processed alternatives to refined sugar. Its versatility in various applications, from baking to beverages, makes it a popular choice among health-conscious consumers.

The plant-based segment is experiencing high demand in the organic sweeteners market. Stevia is the leading plant-based source in the organic sweeteners market. It is favored for its low-calorie content and high sweetness potency, making it a popular choice for those looking to reduce calorie intake while still enjoying sweetness. Its use spans across various food and beverage applications, including soft drinks, dietary products, and sweets.

The food and beverages segment is experiencing high demand in the organic sweeteners market, The organic sweeteners are used in a wide range of products, including baked goods, beverages, dairy products, and snacks. The demand is driven by consumers' preference for natural and healthier alternatives to refined sugars in their everyday diets.

Regional Outlook

North America is experiencing substantial growth in the organic sweeteners market, driven by high consumer awareness of health and wellness trends, as well as a strong preference for natural and organic products. The U.S., in particular, is a key market due to its well-developed retail infrastructure, a large number of health-conscious consumers, and a growing number of organic food retailers. The trend towards organic products is supported by the expansion of clean-label food offerings and the rising popularity of organic sweeteners among consumers seeking healthier alternatives.

Players:

Tate & Lyle PLC

Cargill, Inc.

Pure Circle Ltd.

Stevia First Corporation

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company)

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the organic sweeteners market. These players have adopted various strategies, including new product launches, collaborations, expansions, and acquisitions, to increase their market share and maintain dominant positions in different regions. The report highlights business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Developments

In 2023, Cargill launched a new line of organic stevia sweeteners aimed at enhancing flavor profiles in a range of food and beverage products.

In 2022, Tate & Lyle introduced a range of organic syrups and sweeteners to meet the growing consumer demand for clean-label and natural alternatives.

