Dr. Aleksandar Simic Of FTC Group Honored In The 2024 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Worldwide Magazine has named FTC Group's Dr

Aleksandar Simic " CEO of the Year in the Business Industry" in the 2024 CEO Awards.

Internationally acclaimed for celebrating the most esteemed C-level executives, these awards highlight influential leaders from a wide array of industries. Unlike other business accolades that centre on a company's achievements, the focus here is on the CEOs, Managing Directors, Directors, and senior managers who drive success. The aim is to recognize deserving individuals while using their accomplishments to inspire others to pursue similar triumphs.

Founded with the vision of creating a dynamic and forward-thinking company, FTC Group has emerged as a role model for new entrants in business aviation. Unlike its competitors aiming for rapid growth, FTC prioritises steady, controlled expansion. The company currently manages a fleet of eight aircraft, with plans to further enhance its offerings without compromising on quality. Following the significant challenges posed by COVID-19 and the impact of global conflicts, FTC Group successfully navigated these crises without layoffs or salary reductions, reinforcing its reputation as a resilient and adaptable player in the market.

One of the key factors behind FTC Group's success is its commitment to its multinational team, fostering a culture of inclusivity and collaboration. This unique blend of Western and Eastern European values creates a highly innovative and customer-focused working environment.

"FTC Group was built with a focus on people and a commitment to diversity," says Dr. Simic. "Our employees are our greatest strength, and we are dedicated to providing them with a collaborative environment where they can thrive and deliver the best possible service to our clients."

FTC's customer-centric approach places safety, reliability, and economy at the forefront of its operations. The company's rigorous adherence to safety standards, combined with a dedication to reliability and punctuality, has earned it a reputation for excellence. With a clear focus on delivering exceptional service, FTC ensures that every flight meets the highest safety standards, while providing cost-effective solutions to its clients.

In addition to its core business, FTC Group is expanding its service offerings. The company is exploring growth opportunities in CAMO (Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation) services , with plans to extend its expertise to third-party clients. Furthermore, FTC is strengthening its position in the brokerage market , offering clients comprehensive support in aircraft leasing and purchasing. Dr. Simic's extensive academic background in aviation safety and management positions FTC to provide bespoke consulting and training services, helping operators maintain high safety standards and optimise operations.

With plans to expand its fleet and service offerings, the company is poised for continued growth, cementing its place as a leader in business aviation. "Business aviation is rapidly evolving," says Dr. Simic. "Our goal is to stay ahead of the curve, provide unmatched service to our clients, and be at the forefront of industry innovation."

