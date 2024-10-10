Dowco Powersports Unveils Innovative UTV Rooftop Cargo Box Package

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dowco Powersports UTV Rooftop Cargo Box Package.

Freeing Up Vital UTV Bed Space for Adventurers and Farmers Alike

MANITOWOC, WI, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DOWCO POWERSPORTS, an leader in durable and innovative powersports products, proudly announces the launch of the UTV Roof Cargo Box Package – a game-changing storage solution designed to optimize space and enhance the utility of UTVs for property owners, farmers, and outdoor enthusiasts.The UTV Roof Cargo Box package offers unmatched storage versatility by utilizing the roof of your UTV, freeing up valuable bed space for additional gear, equipment, and tools. Whether you're hauling supplies across the farm or packing for an off-road adventure, this dual roof-mounted storage box system ensures you maximize your UTV's capabilities.KEY FEATURESDowco Powersports has packed its UTV Roof Cargo Box Package with features designed to provide long-term durability, convenience, and ease of use.* SPACE MAXIMIZATION: Frees up existing UTV bed space, allowing users to store bulky items securely without compromising rear visibility or maneuverability.* RUGGED DURABILITY: Made from high-quality, weather-resistant LLDPE materials, the UTV Roof Cargo Box is designed to withstand tough conditions, whether on the trail or on the farm.* CUSTOM FITMENT: Each UTV Roof Cargo Box package includes a roof and, in most cases, a set of cargo boxes made specifically to fit the vehicle's ROPS (Roll Over Protection System) seamlessly.* EASY INSTALLATION: The roof and cargo boxes can be installed quickly and securely on most UTV models, ensuring a hassle-free setup.* WEATHER RESISTANT: Designed to withstand the elements, it's weather-resistant, keeping your belongings safe from rain, snow, and dust.* LOCKABLE STORAGE: Lockable latch system keeps your gear safe and protected, perfect for securing valuable equipment during long trips or while parked."We're excited to offer a product that truly addresses the needs of UTV owners," said Nick Murray, President at Dowco Powersports & Redline Plastics. "By freeing up the UTV bed space, we're giving adventurers and hardworking farmers the ability to bring everything they need without sacrificing valuable cargo room. This product is designed to work as hard as they do."This launch reaffirms Dowco Powersports' commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that cater to the evolving demands of outdoor enthusiasts and professionals alike.AVAILABILITY AND FITMENT-The UTV Roof Cargo Box is now available for purchase on the Dowco Powersports website. To ensure compatibility, Dowco Powersports offers detailed fitment information for a wide range of UTV makes and models on the product page, allowing customers to easily confirm if the cargo box fits their vehicle.For more information, or to purchase the UTV Roof Cargo Box Package, visitAbout Dowco PowersportsDOWCO POWERSPORTS is a family-owned company that has been a trusted leader in manufacturing high-quality powersports products for decades. Known for producing industry-leading lifetime warranty Guardian Covers and Handcrafted Willie & Max motorcycle luggage, Dowco Powersports has built a legacy of innovation, durability, and customer satisfaction. As a Redline Plastics brand, Dowco Powersports continues to design and manufacture products that enhance the experience of outdoor enthusiasts and powersports lovers worldwide.Dowco Powersports unwavering commitment to quality ensures that every product, including the UTV Roof Cargo Box Package, meets the highest standards of performance and reliability, making it the go-to choice for professionals and outdoor adventurers alike.

UTV Rooftop Cargo Boxes. More Storage, More Adventure.

