Cmcc R3600H Wifi7 By Hao Li Wins Bronze In A' Communication Equipment Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cmcc R3600H WiFi7

Hao Li's Innovative Router Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of communication equipment design, has announced Hao Li 's "Cmcc R3600H WiFi7" as a Bronze winner in the Communication Equipment, Devices and Apparatus Design category. This recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the Cmcc R3600H WiFi7, positioning it as a notable achievement within the competitive communication equipment industry.The Cmcc R3600H WiFi7 router's award-winning design directly addresses the evolving needs and preferences of Generation Z consumers, who prioritize compact, non-invasive, and easy-to-maintain home networking devices. By aligning with these trends and delivering enhanced performance, the router demonstrates its relevance and value to both the industry and its target audience.Hao Li's design stands out for its ultra-thin panel design and built-in antennas, resulting in a sleek and user-friendly appearance. The router's versatile placement options, allowing for vertical positioning or wall mounting, cater to modern living spaces and minimize clutter. Notably, the Cmcc R3600H WiFi7 achieves significant performance improvements compared to its predecessors, boasting increased throughput, enhanced signal coverage, and reduced game latency.This prestigious recognition from the A' Communication Equipment Awards serves as a testament to Hao Li's commitment to innovation and excellence in router design. The accolade is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering continued exploration and advancement in the field of communication equipment. The Cmcc R3600H WiFi7's success sets a new benchmark for the industry, motivating designers and manufacturers to prioritize user-centric design and cutting-edge performance.The Cmcc R3600H WiFi7 was brought to life by a talented team of designers and creative professionals. Hao Li, Bo Zhang, and Jiaxiang Song contributed their expertise as designers, while Liqun Liu provided guidance as the Creative Director. Their collaborative efforts and dedication were instrumental in creating this award-winning router.Interested parties may learn more about the Cmcc R3600H WiFi7 and its innovative design at:About Hao LiHao Li, a talented designer from China, is part of Group Terminal Co., Ltd., a company established in October 2011. The company is dedicated to providing customers with cost-effective China Mobile's brand and co-branded terminal products and accessories. With a comprehensive business model covering research and development, testing, distribution, retail, and after-sales service, Group Terminal Co., Ltd. has established itself as the terminal agent with the largest sales volume in China.About China Mobile Communications Group Terminal Co., Ltd.China Mobile Communications Group Terminal Co., Ltd., established in April 2011, operates with a professional, large-scale, and market-oriented philosophy. The company focuses on providing customers with cost-effective China Mobile's independent and joint brand terminal products and accessories through terminal customization, testing, procurement, sales, and after-sales service. By guiding the continuous development and growth of the industrial chain, China Mobile Communications Group Terminal Co., Ltd. aims to deepen China Mobile's influence and discourse power in the terminal field.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality within the Communication Equipment, Devices and Apparatus Design category. The award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create works that stand out for their thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. Winning designs are selected based on criteria such as innovation, practicality, aesthetic appeal, ergonomics, user interface efficiency, and environmental impact. The Bronze A' Design Award signifies a designer's ability to effectively combine form and function, offering solutions that enhance user experiences and contribute to the advancement of the communication equipment industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Communication Equipment, Devices and Apparatus Design Award is a globally recognized competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including creative equipment designers, inventive design agencies, progressive companies, leading brands, and influential manufacturers in the communication equipment industry. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Winning the A' Design Award provides an opportunity for designers to showcase their creativity, gain international exposure, and be recognized for their remarkable contributions to the progress of the communication equipment industry. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 031 497 2900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.