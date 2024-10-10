XS Named Best Copy Trading Platform At Dubai Forex Expo 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 10, 2024 /Business News / -- XS .com, the leading global fintech and services provider, is proud to announce its recent recognition as the "Best Copy Trading Platform" at the Dubai held on October 7th and 8th at the Dubai World Trade Center. This recent win reflects XS 's commitment to innovation and excellence in the trading industry.As the Global Sponsor of this influential event, organized by HQMENA, XS showcased its innovative trading solutions and commitment to enhancing the trader experience. The award for "Best Copy Trading Platform" emphasizes XS's dedication to offering top-tier services that empower traders of all levels.Mr. Shadi Salloum, Regional Director of XS for the MENA region, remarked:“Winning the 'Best Copy Trading Platform' award is a tremendous honor for us. This achievement reflects our commitment to providing exceptional tools that facilitate success for our users. We are grateful to HQMENA for this recognition and excited to share our advancements with the trading community.”The Dubai Forex Expo serves as a vital hub for industry professionals, offering valuable opportunities for networking and insights into the latest market trends.XS actively engaged with attendees, sharing innovative strategies and showcasing its advanced copy trading capabilities.This recognition not only validates XS's efforts but also enhances user confidence, providing traders with assurance that they are utilizing one of the industry's leading platforms.Michael Xuan, Executive Director at HQMENA, stated:“Recognizing XS as the 'Best Copy Trading Platform' highlights their role as an industry leader. Their innovative approach is transforming how traders engage in the markets, and we are proud to celebrate this success at the Dubai Forex Expo.”As XS moves forward, it aims to deepen existing partnerships and forge new ones, reinforcing its commitment to driving innovation and excellence within the trading community. By leveraging collaborative opportunities, XS is dedicated to enhancing the trading experience for all participants, ensuring that both new and seasoned traders benefit from cutting-edge solutions and shared expertise.XS Company ReviewThe XS Group (operating under brand name“XS” or“XS”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.Established in Australia in 2010, XS has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.XS offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.About HQMENAHuanQiao MENA (HQMENA) is dedicated to connecting businesses and facilitating investments in the region. Specializing in cross-border trade and market expansion, HQMENA organizes key conferences and trade missions that promote economic cooperation and cultural exchange.Leveraging its extensive network, HQMENA plays a vital role in fostering strategic partnerships across these areas.

