Moehe Initiative Instils National Identity In Over 30,000 Students Of Private Schools

Doha, Qatar: The initiative of the of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) 'My Values Draw My Identity' witnessed the participation of over 30,000 students at private in the first phase showing the huge success of the project.

The project aims to promote the inclusive education of students and strengthen the national identity and Qatari culture in private schools and kindergartens.

“The first phase of 'My Values Draw My Identity' project has been completed with the participation of over 30,000 students,” said Consultant at the Private Schools Department of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Hussein Al Yafei.

Speaking to Al Rayan TV he said that the schools which implemented the project sent reports about the activities and participation of the students, which are being assessed to improve the programme for coming phases to cover more schools.

“We prepared a complete programme under the project and shared it with the targeted schools to implement them,” said Al Yafei. He said that the programme in the first phase included various activities like education competitions, drawings, plays, morning assembly activities and storytelling, among many more.“The schools participating in the project are required to implement the programmes because it is very important for the students,” said Al Yafei.

He said that several initiatives will be implemented under the project, for example Aseel Initiative, which aims to strengthen Islamic and national identity.

“The project will run for three years under the supervision of the Department of Schools and Kindergartens in the private education sector and in cooperation with the Education Center to promote and consolidate educational values among students through integrated school campaigns and activities,” said Al Yafei.

At this stage, the project provides specialised educational resources to support teachers and students and help them adopt and apply values in their daily lives.

It also aims to enable students to understand values as practical tools to face daily challenges and provide opportunities to develop students' communication, problem-solving, and decision-making skills.

The project“My Values Shape My Identity” is based on Islamic and national references when preparing the project's initiatives. It relies on scientific principles to identify educational challenges.

Initiatives differ in their content and objectives: Aseel Initiative aims to strengthen Islamic and national identity, Fitra Initiative to promote common sense in the hearts of male and female students, Ikhaa Initiative to raise awareness of how to deal with bullying, and Safe Sailing Initiative addresses digitization problems and aims to educate students about its safe use.