Stovekraft unveils STELLAR Air Fryer: A New Era of Innovation in Healthy Cooking

(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, 7th October 2024 — Stovekraft, a trusted leader in home, kitchen, and lighting solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, the Stellar Air Fryer. This cutting-edge-design appliance revolutionizes healthy cooking with features that set it apart from the competition, ensuring convenience, efficiency, and style in every kitchen.

The Pigeon Stellar Air Fryer introduces a see-through glass top, allowing users to monitor their meals without repeatedly opening the basket. This innovation enhances the cooking experience, providing real-time visibility and ensuring meals are cooked to perfection.

"At Stovekraft, we continually strive to blend advanced technology with practical benefits for our customers," said Mr. Rajendra Gandhi, Managing Director of Stovekraft. "With the Stellar Air Fryer, we’ve combined health-conscious cooking with convenience, offering a product that’s not only functional but also beautiful. Its sleek design and cutting-edge technology make it a standout in any modern kitchen."

Key features of the Stellar Air Fryer include bladeless air frying technology, allowing users to enjoy their favorite fried foods with little to no oil, reducing fat content by up to 96%. Additionally, the fryer offers 8 preset cooking modes, including options for French Fries, Paneer Tikka, Samosas, Pizza, and more, simplifying meal preparation with the touch of a button.

The Stellar Air Fryer boasts 1500W of power for faster cooking times, along with Stovekraft’s AirWhirl technology, which ensures even and efficient cooking. Its 5.5-liter capacity makes it ideal for families, allowing for meal preparation for up to seven people at once.

Dr. Manu Nanda, Chief Marketing Officer of Stovekraft, expressed his enthusiasm for the product: “We created the Stellar Air Fryer to offer something truly unique. The see-through glass top is a game-changer for those who love to keep an eye on their meals, while our faster-air-frying bladeless technology ensures healthier cooking without compromising on taste. We launched this product in our existing large AirWhirl technology based airfryers, after very valid consumer feedback on - hassles of opening the air-frying basket again and again to monitor cooking progress. We believe our customers constantly deserve better—better technology, better design, and better health benefits, and so the Pigeon Stellar concept was born. It’s not just another air fryer; it’s a superior cooking solution at a cost-effective price point. The Pigeon Stellar provides unmatched efficiency and value for home-chefs, making it a perfect addition to a modern kitchen’s healthy cooking arsenal. This by the way is also an extremely attractive looking yet compact design, very much suitable for designer kitchens.”

Additional standout features of the Stellar Air Fryer include the shake function for evenly cooked meals, an orange filament glow light for a deep-frying visual experience, and a modern design that enhances any kitchen’s aesthetics. The infrared heating element ensures faster and more energy-efficient cooking, making it a highly advanced product in the market.

With these innovations, the Pigeon Stellar Air Fryer promises to elevate the home-cooking experience, offering convenience, healthy meals, and time-saving solutions for busy families.





