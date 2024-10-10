QNB Concludes Emerging Leaders Program

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: QNB Group, the largest institution in the Middle East and Africa, announced the successful conclusion of its Emerging Leaders Program, a transformative initiative designed to equip future Qatari leaders within the with essential skills and knowledge. Selected candidates engaged in an enriching educational journey that included leadership courses with HEC Paris in Qatar and specialised training on the Business of delivered by Fitch Learning.

The Emerging Leaders participated in two distinct programs tailored to their position. Each program comprised three key components aimed at developing the leaders of tomorrow. The first component included a series of six intensive leadership modules delivered by HEC Paris at their Doha campus over 12 days, covering essential topics such as driving high-performing teams, complex decision-making, change management, leading across cultures, negotiation and influence, and strategic execution.

The second component focused on the Business of Banking, featuring four specialized modules delivered by Fitch Learning over 10 days, providing insights into financial markets and macro-economics, banking for individuals, SMEs, and corporations, credit analysis and long-term funding solutions, as well as ESG and project work.

The program culminated in a graduation ceremony attended by QNB's GCEO who celebrated the accomplishments of the Emerging Leaders and emphasised the importance of continuous learning and development within the organization. QNB remains committed to fostering a culture that empowers its employees to reach their full potential as leaders. The Emerging Leaders Program is a testament to this dedication.