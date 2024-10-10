Apple plans for thrilling iPhone 17 series with new design, features

(MENAFN) Apple's development roadmap extends several years into the future, with the company constantly collaborating with suppliers on multiple iPhone models at once. This long-term planning often leads to leaks about upcoming features well in advance of their official launch. The iPhone 17 series is no exception, and even though it’s not expected until 2025, we already have some insights into what Apple might be planning for its future lineup.



One of the standout models expected in the iPhone 17 series is an all-new design that could be called the iPhone 17 Air. This device is rumored to feature a significantly thinner body and a major redesign, including a single rear camera positioned in the center at the top of the phone. The iPhone 17 Air may also replace the iPhone 17 Plus model and could come with a 6.5-inch display, offering a sleeker alternative in the lineup. Additional features might include an aluminum frame, Apple's new A19 chip, a custom-designed 5G modem, and an enhanced front-facing camera.



The standard iPhone 17 is expected to see some improvements as well, with a slightly larger 6.27-inch display. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Plus model might feature completely new screen dimensions, further distinguishing it from other models in the series. Apple is also planning to bring its ProMotion technology, which allows for a 120Hz refresh rate, to all iPhone models in 2025. Currently, this smooth-scrolling and video-enhancing feature is only available on the Pro models, but expanding it across the entire lineup will offer a more consistent user experience.



While the iPhone 17 series is unlikely to feature the next-generation 2nm chips, it will still benefit from Apple's advanced A19 chip technology, built on an improved 3nm process. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models are expected to include the more powerful A19 Pro chip, while the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air will likely come with the standard A19 chip. These upgrades, combined with design changes and feature enhancements, are setting the stage for another exciting release from Apple in 2025.

MENAFN10102024000045015839ID1108765145