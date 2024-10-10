UDC Gears Up For Cityscape Qatar 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, has officially announced its participation in Cityscape Qatar 2024, set to take place from October 13 to 15 at the Doha and Center (DECC). This recurring participation marks a significant opportunity for UDC to spotlight its latest residential and commercial projects, with a primary focus on Gewan Island, Qatar's latest icon of luxury and sustainable living.

UDC will be unveiling its much-anticipated projects at Pavilion C10, where visitors can expect an immersive and innovative atmosphere, bringing to life the essence of Gewan Island's prestigious lifestyle. Through state-of-the-art presentations and interactive displays, the pavilion will offer an exclusive glimpse into the island's upcoming developments.

Attendees at UDC's pavilion will have the opportunity to explore Gewan Island's luxurious residential units, particularly those within the iconic Crystal Residence.

A dedicated team of real estate experts will be present throughout the exhibition to assist clients in selecting the most suitable properties and providing insights into ownership procedures. UDC's pavilion will also offer comprehensive details about various financing plans, in partnership with Commercial Bank, whose representatives will be onsite to answer queries regarding mortgage loans and payment options. UDC's flexible in-house payment plans, as well as bank mortgage loans with repayment periods of up to 30 years, will be available to both Qatari and foreign investors, further expanding the scope for property ownership.

UDC's participation in Cityscape Qatar 2024 reinforces its commitment to attracting investors and enhancing awareness about the unique opportunities available within its projects, particularly on Gewan Island. Spanning 400,000 square meters, Gewan Island is an ambitious project that blends sustainability with luxury, creating a new benchmark for high-end living in Qatar.

One of the standout projects of the island is Crystal Residence, which comprises 586 residential units distributed across 15 mixed-use buildings.

The units vary in size, offering one- to three-bedroom apartments ranging from 90 to 240 square meters, along with spacious four-bedroom duplex apartments covering 365 square meters.

The residences are designed to meet the highest standards of luxury, providing an unmatched living experience for residents.

Gewan Island boasts a wide array of first-class amenities, including Gewan Golf Club, the prestigious Corinthia Hotel, and the exclusive Solymar Beach Club.

The island is also home to a Clubhouse for residents, the picturesque Banana Park, and the climatized Crystal Walkway shopping district, featuring 101 retail units covering an area of 11,000 sqm.

In addition, a waterfront promenade will offer visitors and residents a world-class leisure experience, enhanced by cutting-edge air conditioning technology for maximum comfort.

With the commercial and residential life on the island set to be activated soon, Cityscape Qatar 2024 offers a timely opportunity for potential buyers and investors to secure competitive deals and be part of this thriving, sustainable community.

Cityscape Qatar is one of the largest real estate exhibitions in the country, attracting industry leaders, developers, and investors from around the world.

UDC is proud to be part of this prestigious event, which aligns with Qatar's ongoing efforts to enhance the investor experience and promote the country as a premier destination for property investment.

Through its participation in Cityscape, UDC aims to strengthen its position as a leader in real estate development, while contributing to Qatar's broader vision of sustainable growth and innovation in the property sector.

For more information on UDC's projects and their participation at Cityscape Qatar 2024, visit Pavilion C10 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center from October 13 to 15.