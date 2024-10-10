Qatar Participates In Science And Technology Forum In Japan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar participated in the 21st Annual Forum on Science and in Society. The forum was held from October 6 to 8 at the Kyoto International Center in Kyoto, Japan.

The forum discussed transformation, technology, and innovation policies to enhance innovation ecosystems. The Qatari delegation was led by Undersecretary of the of Education and Higher Education H E Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi.

He also participated in the roundtable meeting dedicated to ministers of science and technology, which was held on the sidelines of the forum on science and technology in society.

In his speech at the forum, Al Nuaimi emphasised Qatar's efforts to enhance the role of artificial intelligence within its National Vision 2030, viewing it as a powerful technological tool. He explained that Qatar's vision is based on four pillars: human, social, economic, and environmental development, highlighting that artificial intelligence is essential in these areas.

He also reviewed Qatar's efforts to leverage artificial intelligence to enhance its digital economy, diversify economically, and improve transportation efficiency. He emphasized the importance of producing world-class artificial intelligence applications to enhance citizen education, aiming for Qatar to be a future model based on artificial intelligence.

Al Nuaimi pointed out that science, technology, and innovation are fundamental pillars for progress and prosperity, alongside investing in education and workforce development. In this context, he noted that the pace of technological advancement requires a workforce equipped with the necessary skills and adaptability.

He explained that the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in Qatar is striving, through its 2024-2030 strategy launched under the slogan“Igniting the Flame of Learning,” to develop an integrated educational system that fosters creativity and innovation.

This strategy aims to prepare a generation qualified for successful professional lives. It serves as a roadmap for building a sustainable future based on knowledge. Additionally, the strategy seeks to promote an innovation-based economy and empower future generations to lead their communities.

At the end of his speech at the forum, he noted that transformative sciences, technology, artificial intelligence, and innovation policies are no longer merely a vision; they have become necessary for our commitment, cooperation, and courage to embrace change. He emphasized that through investment in inclusive education, collaboration, infrastructure, and sustainability, we can create an innovation ecosystem that empowers individuals, enhances economic growth, and achieves a better future for all.