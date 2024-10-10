At the event organized by Sarv Art, the chief guest, renowned young author Priyesh Singh, honored the emerging talents of the country.

(MENAFN- Liker Series) Patna: The Rang March event, organized by Sarv Art in Patna, was a unique blend of literature and music, where art, literature, and enthusiasts gathered to enjoy an extraordinary evening. The chief guest of this event was the renowned young author Priyesh Singh, whose presence made the event even more special.



The main purpose of the event was to recognize and encourage the emerging talents of the country. Priyesh Singh not only honored these talents but also extended his best wishes for their bright future. He said, "Young talents possess immense potential, and it is essential to encourage them in the right direction. These are the individuals who will enrich our country's cultural heritage in the times to come."



Through literature and music, Sarv Art provided a platform for many emerging artists to showcase their skills. The event featured a variety of performances, including poetry, storytelling, ghazals, and music. It also reflected the new generation's awareness and love for literature.



Priyesh Singh remarked, "Art and literature are the mirrors of society, and the way this young generation is expressing their thoughts is inspiring. Our country needs more such events to keep the new generation connected with their culture and literature."



During the program, various talents from different fields who have made their mark in literature, music, and art were honored. Among those honored were young writers, poets, and musicians who have the potential to make significant contributions to their respective fields in the future.



This event not only honored talents but also provided a unique opportunity for young artists to share their work and be encouraged. Priyesh Singh's presence added great significance to the event, and his inspiring words will resonate in the hearts of the participants for a long time.



The event organized by Sarv Art symbolized how art and literature play a crucial role in uniting and advancing society. At the conclusion of the program, everyone collectively resolved to continue encouraging emerging talents through such events in the future.



