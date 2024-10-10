France unveils Ukraine fighter aircraft strategies

(MENAFN) France has announced plans to equip Ukraine with Mirage 2000 fighter jets, potentially operational by the first half of next year. Sebastien Lecornu shared these details in an interview with the daily *Sud Ouest*, emphasizing that the training of Ukrainian pilots and mechanics is the primary factor influencing the timeline for this military support.



Training efforts are currently underway at the Air Force base in Nancy, where Ukrainian personnel are learning to operate the French-made jets. Reports surfaced in March regarding France's covert training of Ukrainian military staff as part of a plan to provide these aircraft, which are manufactured by Dassault Aviation. In June, President Emmanuel Macron confirmed this initiative, indicating that an unspecified number of relatively modern Mirage 2000-5 versions would be sent to Ukraine.



"The key factor is pilot training time," Macron stated, noting that training could commence as early as this summer. He mentioned that it typically takes around five to six months to prepare pilots, aiming for them to be ready to fly the aircraft by the end of the year.



Current media estimates suggest that approximately a dozen Mirage jets could be delivered to Ukraine. The French Air Force maintains nearly 100 Mirage 2000 aircraft across various models, in addition to around 40 jets operated by the French Navy.



Lecornu highlighted that the objective is to enhance Ukraine's air-to-ground combat capabilities and improve its electronic warfare systems. Notably, the Mirage 2000 is compatible with the British-French Storm Shadow/SCALP cruise missiles, which have already been provided to Ukraine. This compatibility is significant, as Kyiv has been actively seeking permission to utilize these long-range missiles against targets deep within Russia. Moscow has responded with stern warnings, asserting that any such attacks would be regarded as direct actions taken by NATO.



The provision of Mirage 2000 fighter jets represents a crucial development in Ukraine's military capabilities, further solidifying France's role in supporting the nation amid its ongoing conflict with Russia. As the situation continues to evolve, the international community watches closely, particularly regarding the implications for NATO-Russia relations.

MENAFN10102024000045015687ID1108764740