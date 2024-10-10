Ratan Tata Family Tree: Nusserwanji, Jamsetji To Maya Tata Know All Members Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of the Tata Group, passed away on October 9 at the age of 86 in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. A recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, Ratan Tata was instrumental in transforming the Tata Group and made substantial contributions across various sectors, particularly in philanthropy, leaving a lasting impact on the country.

Born on December 28, 1937, Ratan Tata was the son of Naval and Soonoo Tata. He and his younger brother, Jimmy, were brought up by their grandmother, Navajbai R Tata, in the family estate known as Tata Palace in central Mumbai.

Nusserwanji Tata (1822–1886), the patriarch of the Tata family, was married to Jeevanbai Kavasji Tata and had five children: Jamsetji Tata, Ratanbai Tata, Maneckbai Tata, and Virbaiji Tata.

Jamsetji Tata was the Founder of the Tata group, which began with a textile mill in central India in the 1870s. His vision inspired India's steel and power industries, set the foundation for technical education, and helped the country leapfrog into the ranks of industrialised nations.



He married Hirabai Daboo and had three children: Sir Dorabji Tata, Dhunbai Tata, and Sir Ratan Tata. The eldest son, Sir Dorabji Tata, was recognised in 1910 when he received a knighthood for his contribution to the industrial advancement of India.

Another son, Sir Ratan Tata who was married to Navajbai Sett, had no children. Naval H Tata was the adopted son of Sir Ratan Tata and Navajbai Sett.

Naval H Tata married Sonoo Commisariat and had two sons, Ratan N Tata and Jimmy N Tata. After Naval and Sooni Tata divorced when Ratan Tata was just 10, Naval Tata married Simone Dunoyer, who later had a son, Noel Tata, who is Ratan and Jimmy's half-brother.



Currently, Noel Tata is considered a strong contender in the Tata Group's succession plan. Noel Tata married Aloo Mistry, and they have three children: Leah Tata, Maya Tata and Neville Tata. These three children are also considered possible heirs to the Tata legacy.