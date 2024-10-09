Maths Schools Top The A-Level Rankings And Their Students Only Study Stem Subjects

(MENAFN- The Conversation) The school that topped the Times newspaper's A-Level rankings in 2024 only permits students to sit A-levels in three subjects : maths, further maths and physics. At King's College London Mathematics School, 76.2% of students got an A* – and 99.5% of students achieved between A*-B.

King's Maths School is a specialist mathematics school: a type of free school established in partnership with a leading university for students aged between 16-19. They offer a narrow range of predominately Stem subjects – science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

In addition to A-levels, the schools specialise in providing university level content and teaching to bridge the gap between secondary school and higher education. Students complete research projects in STEM fields, produce academic reports and are offered science modules delivered in university-style lectures.

There are currently eight maths schools in England, with another two schools to open in 2025 and a further school in 2026 .

But very little research – only one study – has been carried out on how they operate, what they teach and their students' experiences. My ongoing PhD research focuses on identifying the similarities and differences between the schools, as well as recording the experiences of students as they progress from school to university.

Russian inspiration

The creation of specialist maths schools was announced under the Conservative-Liberal Democrat government in 2011 . The policy was devised by Dominic Cummings , the then special advisor to the education secretary at the time Michael Gove. It was inspired by dedicated maths schools in Russia .

Maths schools must be sponsored by a local university. The Conservative government's policy was that the university should be a “highly selective university” , where entry requirements for a full time maths degree are roughly equivalent to AAB at A-Level.

The universities, as well as sponsoring the schools, advise on the research projects, extra-currciular modules and provide resources to the schools. King's College London and the University of Exeter opened maths schools in 2014, with others following.

Going to maths school

Maths schools are state funded and selective. Most maths schools require a minimum of grade 8 (formally grade A) in GCSE maths and a grade 8 in the subjects they want to study at A-Level, plus a minimum of grade 5 in English and any other subjects they studied at GCSE. This may be in addition to references from the school, an entry exam and an interview.

The schools' admissions policies give preference to students from disadvantaged backgrounds. At King's Maths School, 11% of pupils are eligible for free school meals – well below the national average of over 20%. The school does point out, though, that nationally only 3.3% of pupils eligible for free school meals study further maths. According to 2022-23 data, King's Maths School and Exeter University Mathematics School admit more pupils who receive support for special educational needs than the national average .

Maths schools may also be part of a Multiple Academy Trust or affiliated with a local college. This can allow students to study a wider range of subjects by taking courses at the college.

Classroom sizes are small compared to state school classes. With approximately 16 pupils per class, some schools can have a student to staff ratio of 6:1. According to the only paper published on students' experiences of a maths school , focused on Kings College maths school, students found teachers to be very knowledgeable and more positive compared to their GCSE years.

However, some students said that it was hit and miss based on the teacher they received. Teachers are given significant autonomy to deliver the curriculum in the way they see best. This means that different classes will be subjected to different teaching styles and therefore, according to some students, there is an element of luck.

Maths schools are a growing group of schools that appear to be having a positive effect on students. As free schools, they choose the curriculum they teach to their pupils – a liberty that may be under threat if Labour moves forward with plans to require all state schools to teach the national curriculum.