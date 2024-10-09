Family Development Foundation inaugurates ‘Barakat Al Dar Social Clubs’ in Al Ain and Al Sila'

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, October 09, 2024: Under the visionary patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the nation, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, the Family Development Foundation (FDF) inaugurated two new Barakat Al Dar social clubs in the cities of Al Ain and Al Sila’. The initiative seeks to promote well-being of elderly people and enhance their overall quality of life.



The goal of Barakat Al Dar social clubs is to encourage senior citizens and residents to actively engage in activities, which will contribute to improving their bonds with their family and the community. These clubs provide comprehensive care, fostering an environment of respect and dignity, in line with the Family Development Foundation’s objective to elevate the quality of life of the elderly, ensuring their happiness and continued participation in society.



The inaugural event witnessed the presence of H.E. Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, and H.E. Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director General of the Family Development Foundation. In addition, a number of directors general from the Abu Dhabi government, senior officials, strategic partners, representatives from both public and private organisations, the Family Development Foundation staff, and senior citizens also participated in the inaugural event.



H.E. Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili praised the Family Development Foundation for its dedication to create specialised social clubs for senior citizens. These clubs offer proactive programs and community initiatives that promote the inclusion of seniors in social activities and encourage their active involvement with younger generations. Serving as comprehensive platforms for social care, these clubs empower senior citizens to actively and vibrantly participate in their family and community surroundings.



H.E. Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili explained that the Barakat Al Dar clubs are part of efforts focused on improving the quality of life of families in Abu Dhabi, with a particular emphasis on senior citizens. These initiatives align with the country’s goals of promoting societal welfare and fostering stronger family bonds, acknowledging their crucial contribution to sustainable development.



H.E. added that the inauguration of the Barakat Al Dar social clubs in Al Ain and Al Sila’ represents a significant milestone, underscoring an unwavering dedication to enhancing the well-being of senior citizens in the society. H.E. said: “This initiative aligns with the vision of our wise leadership, who places considerable importance on this crucial category. With the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, ‘Mother of the Nation,’ there is an ongoing effort to ensure comprehensive care and support for them. Such effort protects the welfare and dignity of senior citizens, thereby enhancing their sense of stability and happiness. The initiative underscores the significance of integrated services, enabling citizens to maintain their esteemed role in society while continuing their valuable contributions.”





H.E. Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director General of the Family Development Foundation, expressed her gratitude during the inaugural event. H.E. said: “We are proud to launch Barakat Al Dar social clubs in Al Ain and Al Sila', which provide senior citizens and residents with comprehensive social care. This is made possible through the constant support of our wise leadership, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, who relentlessly strives to provide this important segment of the society with complete care and assistance.”



Additionally, the inauguration of Barakat Al Dar social clubs, along with the organisation of the seventh Senior Citizens and Residents Social Forum 2024 under the theme ‘Enhancing the Quality of Life for Senior Citizens,’ will take place across all Family Development Foundation centres. These initiatives are led by a qualified and trained team across various fields, who work tirelessly to ensure the comfort and well-being of the senior population. The clubs offer proactive services, including community initiatives designed to improve the quality of life for seniors.



H.E. Mariam Al Rumaithi further extended her deepest appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, ‘Mother of the Nation,’ whose guidance continues to drive the success of the Family Development Foundation. The Foundation’s ongoing achievements support the country’s efforts and bolster its social leadership, with the aim of ensuring family stability and societal cohesion under the wise leadership of the UAE.





