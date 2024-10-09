L.A. County Supervisor Barger Endorses Nathan Hochman In Nonpartisan Race For District Attorney

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Barger Joins Hundreds of Deputy District Attorneys, Others Determined to Return Safety to L.A. County

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nathan Hochman, the former prosecutor running as the independent candidate for Los Angeles County District Attorney, announced today that Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger endorsed his candidacy for District Attorney, saying they would work together to address pressing public safety issues, such as homelessness and the fentanyl crisis.Hochman has garnered widespread bipartisan support in his bid to unseat unpopular D.A. George Gascon. He has received hundreds of endorsements, most notably from more than 330 Los Angeles County deputy district attorneys who have put their careers on the line by working to defeat their own vengeful boss. Career prosecutors are joined by an impressive array of first responders, crime victims, local mayors and city councilmembers and community, business and labor leaders.In her endorsement, Barger said that Los Angeles County needs a District Attorney willing to collaborate with others to end the lawlessness, a reasonable expectation for any elected official and a vital leadership trait for restoring safety in Gascon's lawless and chaotic Los Angeles County.“With Nathan Hochman as D.A., I know that I will have a partner in tackling our County's most pressing public safety issues,” Supervisor Barger said.“With homelessness, the fentanyl crisis, and growing lawlessness on our streets, we need a collaborative and bold leader who will stand up to these challenging issues. Nathan Hochman is the leader our communities need as their new District Attorney, and I'm proud to endorse him.”Hochman said:“I am grateful for Supervisor Barger's endorsement and welcome her partnership as we work together to restore public safety by ending Gascon's failed social experiment with our lives. Supervisor Barger knows what it takes to address the many complex public safety issues that have adversely affect us all during Gascon's tenure. Together, we will hold criminals accountable while working to achieve real and effective criminal justice reform.”“I also am honored to have the support and trust of so many current and former deputy district attorneys, who are dedicated to justice and serving the people of Los Angeles County,” Hochman said.“They have watched as Gascon's extreme politically driven policies have brought harm to the people he was elected to protect. I am especially honored by their endorsements because they know that their First Amendment right to free speech could be trampled and they could face retribution if Gascon is returned to power.”Hochman also is endorsed by more than 45 groups representing first responders, including the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs Association and the Association of Deputy District Attorneys.More than 70 current and former elected officials in dozens of Los Angeles County cities, including Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Downey, Covina, San Gabriel, Palmdale, Torrance and Whittier, have endorsed Hochman for D.A.Hochman's plan to restore public safety to Los Angeles County also has been embraced by the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce's L.A. Jobs PAC, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce PAC and the L.A. BizFed PAC as well as labor organizations representing rank-and-file firefighters, lifeguards, prosecutors, law enforcement officers and other union workers.For a full list of Hochman's endorsements, please visit:About Nathan Hochman:Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney General, President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission and defense attorney, is running to defeat George Gascon and become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles County. He is an Independent (No Party Preference) candidate who believes politics has no place in the D.A.'s Office. He has bipartisan support and is endorsed by the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs' Association, the Association of Deputy District Attorneys, former District Attorney Jackie Lacey, a coalition of first responders, more than 70 elected officials and dozens of civic and business leaders. For more information about Hochman and his campaign, please visit .

