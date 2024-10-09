Jordan, UK Coordinate Efforts To De-Escalate Mideast Tension

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Jordanian of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy discussed Wednesday coordinating efforts for ending the dangerous regional escalation and reach a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.

They warned of the danger of the continued escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region and underlined the need to stop it and prevent its escalation immediately, the Jordanian of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The top diplomats mulled the coordination between the two countries to defuse the current tension and achieve peace in the region.

Safadi called for an effective and immediate international move to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon and to end the illegal measures and escalating Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank.

The Jordanian Minister warned the international community of the danger of allowing the Israeli government to continue its aggression and violate international law, international humanitarian law, the UN Charter and international legitimacy resolutions.

He expressed Jordan's absolute support for Lebanon, its security, stability and the safety of its citizens and condemned the aggression against it, urging the full implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701. (end)

