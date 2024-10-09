Iran And The Collapsing Axis

(MENAFN- Asia Times) From 1979, when Shiite Muslim clerics took power in Iran, the and its security apparatus built up armed militias in the Middle East that became a mainstay of Tehran's anti-Israel coalition known as the Axis of Resistance.

In the aftermath of the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas, the alliance has come under intense threat. Israel retaliated not only against Hamas, in the now-devastated Gaza Strip, but also against Hezbollah, in Lebanon, which took up the Palestinian cause by launching missiles into Israel the next day, October 8, 2023.

After months of tit-for-tat aerial exchanges, the Israelis stepped up their bombardments of southern Lebanon and Beirut. It has moved three divisions of soldiers to the frontier in preparation for a ground offensive.

Houthi rebels in Yemen, a relative newcomer to the Axis, harassed commercial shipping in the Red Sea in support of Hamas. In response, Israel, the US and the UK have launched drone and rockets attacks at Houthi military targets.

Iran itself entered the fray in April 2024, two weeks after Israel killed, via missile strike, an Iranian Military Guard Commander who was visiting Damascus. After months trying to stay on the sidelines, Iran tried to strike back by launching about 300 ineffective missiles into Israel.

But more was to come. On October 1, 2024, Iran hit Israel with 180 rockets in response to the July assassinations of Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas's top leader while he was visiting, and of Hezbollah chieftain Hassan Nasrallah, killed in late September by a barrage of Israeli missiles fired into Beirut. Both were struck down by missiles sent from afar.

A hesitant Iran feared that it had to answer both attacks, observers said. Otherwise, there was a risk allies would stop metaphorically spinning around the axis.

“Simply put, Iran may have calculated that failing to respond would eventually lead its allied militias to question their loyalty and commitment, especially if they perceived that Tehran was unwilling to take the same risks they were,” wrote Arman Mahmoudian, a global security researcher and Middle East expert at the University of South Florida.