Electronic Adhesives Global Market 2024 To Reach $6.87 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.9%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The electronic adhesives market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.28 billion in 2023 to $4.72 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to quality assurance and standards, demand for high performance, global electronics industry growth, emergence of new materials.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Electronic Adhesives Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The electronic adhesives global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to reliability and performance standards, rapid evolution in consumer electronics, smart manufacturing and industry 4.0, increasing demand in automotive electronics, environmental regulations and sustainability. Major trends in the forecast period include advanced materials development, healthcare electronics demand, global market penetration, expansion in iot and connectivity, innovative application methods, miniaturization trends.

Growth Driver Of The Electronic Adhesives Market

Increasing demand for smartphones is expected to propel the growth of the electronic adhesives market going forward. A smartphone refers to a portable electronic gadget with a cellular network connection. Electronic adhesives help smartphones connect the glass display window and camera lens, the keypad and membrane switch sections, the flex circuits and cables, the microphones and speakers, the electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding, the battery compartment, and the outside case.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Electronic Adhesives Market Trends?

Key players in the electronic adhesives market include 3M Company, Dymax Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Sika AG, Bostik AG, ThreeBond, Shin Etsu Silicones, Konishi Co. Ltd., Teraoka Seisakusho Co. Ltd., Tomoegawa Co. Ltd., Yamato Co. Ltd., Indium Corporation, LG Chemical Limited, Alent plc, Hitachi Chemicals Company Limited, Kyocera Chemical Corporation, Arkema Pvt. Ltd., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Covestro AG, Huntsman International LLC, Illinois Tool Works Inc., MAPEI S.p.A., Permabond LLC, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., DELO Industrial Adhesives, LORD Corp..

What Are The Dominant Trends In Electronic Adhesives Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the electronic adhesives market are launching a new medical adhesive such as, Extended Wear Adhesive Tape, to address the need for extended wear times an gain a competitive edge in the market. Extended wear adhesive tape is a type of medical tape that is designed to adhere to the skin for an extended period, typically up to 21 days..

How Is The Global Electronic Adhesives Market Segmented?

1) By Resin Type: Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Other Resin Type

2) By Type: Non Conductive, Electrically Conductive, Thermally Conductive, Ultra Violet Curing

3) By Form: Liquid, Paste, Solid

4) By Application: Thermal Management, Conformal Coatings, Encapsulation, Surface Mounting, Wire Tacking, Soldering, Underfills, Sealing, Constructional

5) By End Use: Mobiles And Telecommunication Devices, Desktops And Networks, Televisions, Home Appliances, Automotive Electronics, Aerospace Electronics, Analytical And Measurement Instruments, Other End Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Electronic Adhesives Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the electronic adhesives market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the electronic adhesives global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Electronic Adhesives Market Definition

Electronic adhesives refer to the glue that is part of the electronic components used in the manufacture and assembly of electronic circuits and products. Electronic adhesives are used in surface-mounting, assembling substrates on printed circuit boards (PCB) and semiconductors, potting and encapsulations, and manufacturing and assembly of electronic circuits and products.

Electronic Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global electronic adhesives market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Electronic Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on electronic adhesives market size , electronic adhesives market drivers and trends, electronic adhesives market major players, electronic adhesives competitors' revenues, electronic adhesives market positioning, and electronic adhesives market growth across geographies. The electronic adhesives global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

