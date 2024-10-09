DATABASICS To Feature 1St AI-Enhanced Solution For Timesheets & Expense Reporting At Community Summit North America 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DATABASICS, a leader in timesheets and expense reporting, is proud to be a Sponsor at Community Summit NA 2024, the premier event for Microsoft Dynamics.

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Taking place in San Antonio, TX, from October 13 to 17, this highly anticipated event is set to bring together thousands of professionals to explore the latest advancements in MS Dynamics, AI technology, and the Power Platform.

As a long-time partner of MS Dynamics, DATABASICS will showcase its cutting-edge timesheet, leave management, and expense reporting integration, demonstrating how its powerful platform streamlines workflows, enhances project tracking, and scales with organizations of all sizes.

DATABASICS is a Gold Sponsor!

Solidifying its commitment and support to the MS Dynamics community. The company will answer questions, provide demos, and discuss its different features throughout the entire event in Booth 1445, from the 13th to the 17th of October.

Being a Gold Sponsor not only highlights DATABASICS' dedication to its clients and to building tools that take MS Dynamics applications to the next level. It also offers a unique opportunity to see first-hand the powerful integrations and forward-thinking solutions that empower businesses to streamline their operations and drive growth.

Timesheet and Expense Reporting Integration to MS Dynamics

DATABASICS will discuss seamless timesheet and expense reporting integrations with MS Dynamics 365 Business Central and MS Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations to show how a unified solution can enhance visibility and control over business operations.

By connecting with MS Dynamics, DATABASICS helps organizations streamline their financial and operational data, ensuring that time tracking and expense management become automated and fully synchronized with the broader ERP system.

This integration helps eliminate manual data entry, reduce errors, and provide real-time insights into project costs and employee productivity.

As a result, businesses can optimize their resources, improve compliance, and simplify workflows, all while gaining access to the advanced features and reporting capabilities of MS Dynamics.

Debuting DBee at Community Summit NA

DATABASICS is thrilled to announce the debut of our groundbreaking AI chatbot solution, DBee, at the upcoming Community Summit North America. We're excited to showcase how DBee is set to revolutionize the way organizations interact with their expense management and time tracking systems.

DBee represents the culmination of DATABASICS' commitment to innovation and user-centric design. This AI-powered assistant seamlessly integrates with our existing suite of solutions, offering users an intuitive, conversational interface for managing expenses, submitting timesheets, and accessing critical information. Attendees at Community Summit NA will have the exclusive opportunity to experience DBee firsthand.

As we sponsor Community Summit NA, we're not just showcasing DBee; we're demonstrating our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in expense reporting and time management. We invite all attendees to visit our booth, where our team of experts will be on hand to provide live demos of DBee and discuss how this solution can be tailored to meet the unique needs of your organization.

Project Tracking Solutions for Organizations Currently on MS Dynamics

Pairing a time tracking and expense tracking solution with MS Dynamics provides a wholesome view of how teams spend their time and resources.

This, in turn, can be used to divert resources and allocate more to areas that yield the highest growth.

As an added feature, tracking time and spending can also ease the burden of creating manual reports and save significant time on repetitive tasks.

DATABASICS is a powerful and practical tool that collects a huge amount of information and can scale with a business.

About the Summit NA 2024

Summit NA 2024 is an event created by Microsoft users for Microsoft users.

This year's event will focus on innovations surrounding MS Dynamics, AI technology, and Power Platform, and feature more than 5,500 Microsoft applications users gathered under one roof.

Visit Us at Booth 1445!

As a Gold Sponsor, we're looking forward to Summit NA 2024 and all of the unique opportunities it will bring. But most of all, we're excited to contribute to the event through knowledge sharing, participation, and showcasing how DATABASICS Time & Expense can integrate with MS Dynamics.

Come by Booth 1445 to speak with DATABASICS!

Steve Sullivan

DATABASICS

+1 800-599-0434

...

