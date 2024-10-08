US government urges Israel to avoid any military actions targeting Beirut airport

(MENAFN) In a significant development on Monday, the United States urged Israel to avoid any military actions targeting Beirut airport and its surrounding access roads. This plea comes amidst a backdrop of intensified Israeli military operations in various regions of Lebanon. U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller underscored the critical need to keep both the airport and its connecting routes functional to ensure that American citizens and nationals from other countries can safely exit Lebanon as tensions escalate.



During a press conference, Miller stated, "It is vital that the airport remains operational, along with the roads leading to it." His remarks were made in response to reports of Israeli Air Force strikes occurring in the southern suburbs of Beirut, close to the international airport. In light of the ongoing hostilities between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, the U.S. has been organizing nearly daily charter flights to facilitate the evacuation of its citizens and their families from Lebanon. As of now, around 900 people have taken advantage of these evacuation flights, although Miller noted that the flights have not reached full capacity.



When questioned about the legality of the Israeli strikes in Lebanon, particularly in Beirut, Miller opted not to comment directly on their alignment with international law. However, he reiterated the expectation that Israel would conduct operations against Hezbollah in a manner that adheres to international humanitarian law, with a focus on minimizing civilian casualties.



The U.S. has previously expressed concern over the substantial loss of life resulting from Israeli military actions in the Gaza Strip, where over 41,000 people have reportedly lost their lives since October 7, 2023. As Israel's military operations extend to include targets in Lebanon, Miller reaffirmed the U.S.'s support for Israel's actions against Hezbollah. Nonetheless, he expressed awareness of Israel's historical tendency to initiate military operations that may initially appear limited but can evolve into prolonged conflicts lasting months or even years—an outcome he hopes to avert.



As the situation unfolds, the U.S. finds itself navigating the complex balance of supporting its ally Israel while being increasingly mindful of the humanitarian consequences of the ongoing conflict. The U.S. continues to call for restraint and adherence to international standards, emphasizing the need for careful consideration in the pursuit of military objectives.

