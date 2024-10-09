Qatar's Human Rights Council Membership Reflects Country's International Status, Says Qatari Official

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the UN Office in Geneva HE Dr. Hind Abdulrahman Al Muftah said that the State of Qatar's well-deserved victory in todays election at the UN General Assembly, renewing its membership in the Human Rights Council from 2025 to 2027, affirms Qatar's international standing.

Her Excellency added that this success reflects the international community's confidence in Qatar's leading and pioneering role and recognition of its efforts in promoting and protecting human rights at national, regional, and global levels.

Her Excellency told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that Qatar's election to the council, the main human rights mechanism within the UN system, comes at a time when the world and the Arab region face significant challenges that requires political will and coordinated, serious efforts to enable the Human Rights Council to tackle them effectively.

Her Excellency added that the State of Qatar, as a trusted international partner, will aim to achieve that through its membership by relying on multilateral diplomacy.