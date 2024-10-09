Howard Community College To Host Second Annual ‘Fall For All’ Festival On October 18

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBIA, MD, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Community College (HCC) will host its second annual Fall for All festival on October 18, 2024, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The free, family-friendly event falls on a day when Howard County and other Maryland public are closed to students, so it's the perfect time to explore HCC and enjoy fall festivities.

"HCC is happy to host the community for the Fall for All festival, which will have activities for people of all ages. We are excited to welcome everyone to our beautiful campus for games, festivities, fun, and maybe even a picture with HCC's mascot, Duncan the Dragon!” says Grace Anastasiadis, director of public relations.

Planned activities include a pumpkin patch, face painting and caricature artists, moon bounces, inflatables and games, a DJ, and of course... candy! HCC's sustainability group and community partners will host interactive activities for all ages. Food will be available for purchase from a variety of local food trucks. Family-friendly costumes and festive fall attire are encouraged!

The event has been structured with community members of all ages in mind and is one of many recent initiatives from the college to support the needs of youth and families in Howard County. Over the summer, HCC opened a Boys & Girls Clubs chapter on campus, the first club in residence at a community college in Maryland. Additionally, the free YEP! Track and Field program, which introduced Howard County youth to skills and techniques of track and field recently celebrated three participants reaching the AAU Junior Olympic Games, competing against the best amateur youth athletes in the nation.

This event is sponsored by BGE, an Exelon Company. In the event of inclement weather, the festival will be held indoors in the Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center and in Burrill Galleria. For more information about the event, visit the Fall for All webpage at HowardCC.edu/FallForAll .

Since 1970, Howard Community College (HCC) has been a preferred college choice for students and families in Howard County, Maryland. A public community college, HCC offers associate degree and certificate programs, as well as workforce development training and continuing education classes, to nearly 22,000 credit and noncredit students each year. HCC received the 2019 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the nation's only presidential-level honor for performance excellence in organizations.



