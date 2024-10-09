Crowned Skin To Launch Prince Body Butter For Men

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crowned Skin , a skincare brand known for its organic and nourishing products, is set to release a new men's body butter, "Prince," on October 10, 2024. The product combines skincare benefits with a distinct fragrance profile, offering a new option for men seeking quality skincare and a lasting scent.Fragrance Profile:The scent is described as a blend of fresh, oceanic, and woody elements, featuring:- White Musk: A warm, clean base note.- White Lotus: A floral note with aquatic undertones.- Bergamot: A citrus note providing brightness.- Amber Musk: A deeper, woody finish for added richness.Designed to last throughout the day, the fragrance aims to provide an understated yet memorable scentProduct Features:- Pheromone-Infused: The formula includes pheromones intended to enhance natural appeal.- Organic Ingredients: The body butter is enriched with shea butter, mango butter, vitamin E, and jojoba oil, offering both hydration and skin-nourishing properties.- Multi-Use: Suitable for various occasions, from daily use to special events.- Extended Wear: Formulated to offer long-lasting fragrance throughout the day.Seasonal ReleaseWith the holiday season approaching, Crowned Skin aims to offer "Prince" as a potential gifting option for those interested in high-quality skincare products with a distinctive fragrance.About Crowned SkinCrowned Skin is committed to producing organic, high-quality skincare products designed to nourish and care for the skin. The brand focuses on integrating skincare with appealing scents to offer a holistic approach to self-care. More information about Crowned Skin products can be found at .Contact:Johnnie TangleWhittley Agency310-745-2691...

