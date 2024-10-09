Tectum Softnote Wallet App Now Available On Apple App Store Across Multiple Countries

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mahe, Seychelles, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tectum, the fastest blockchain with the highest transaction per second speed, launches its mobile app on the Apple App Store for devices. This comes only a few weeks after the Web3 outfit released the Android version of its mobile application.

Tagged the best wallet, according to Tectum, SoftNote is said to offer a top-notch user experience and is designed for both newbies and experts alike.







SoftNote Wallet Application Now on the Apple App Store

Tectum promises to squeeze all the features of its SoftNote web app into the mobile application for iOS users. This ranges from sending and receiving cryptocurrencies to minting, filling, handing over, and burning SoftNote Bills.

The SoftNote Beta App features security measures like two-factor authentication, one-time-passwords (OTPs), and Face ID. individuals can choose between logging in to their account on the app via their username, password, and other details. They can also change the login method, from Face ID to passwords and vice versa.

Like the website, this application will feature developer support features to the SoftNote Wallet App and enable them to access Tectum's API. In this regard, Devs can mint, fill, burn, and handover custom SoftNote Bills.

Finally, the SoftNote mobile wallet app will come in English, Chinese, and Turkish languages, as these nationalities make up a significant portion of the Tectum community.

How to install the SoftNote Wallet From the App Store

Tectum is launching the SoftNote Wallet App on the Apple Store across the following countries: USA, India, Brazil, Turkey, Russia, and Nigeria. iPhone users can access and install the application directly from the Apple App Store on their phones.

Despite being a beta app, SoftNote Wallet will operate like a fully launched application, as users will see their actual token balance and perform standard operations. Tectum will issue regular updates to fine-tune the software and improve user experience.

About Tectum

Tectum stands as the world's fastest layer-1 blockchain, boasting an impressive speed of 3.5 million transactions per second. It leverages a proof of utility consensus mechanism, guaranteeing seamless transaction processing via trusted nodes. Unlike many web3 networks, Tectum employs layered transaction processing, eliminating traffic congestion and delays, all while preserving transaction privacy through zero-knowledge proofs.

Key Products:



SoftNote Wallet: Crafted with a user-friendly interface, SoftNoteWallet empowers individuals to effortlessly manage their digital assets.

SoftNote Bills: Facilitating frictionless transactions and driving scalability, SoftNote Bills revive Bitcoin's utility. X-Factor Authenticator: Offering top-tier security, X-Factor Authenticator is a quantum-proof three-factor authentication protocol.

Developed by Crispmind, a seasoned intellectual property and software development firm, Tectum embodies a commitment to crafting straightforward solutions for complex challenges. With a diverse portfolio spanning secure messaging, user authentication, blockchain, distributed ledgers, and cryptocurrency, Crispmind caters to both private companies and governmental institutions.

Through innovation and simplicity, Crispmind empowers individuals and enterprises to thrive in the digital age.

