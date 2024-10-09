(MENAFN- Asia Times) Presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris says she will not talk to Russian President Vladimir without Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

Ukraine's war, which is NATO's war, is going badly. NATO's future is in doubt.

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky, who was just forced to cancel a forthcoming“peace summit” (officially postponed to a future time) because no one wanted to come, has made it clear he will not negotiate with Moscow under any circumstances.

Zelensky understands that any concession he might make to Russia would be fatal for him. As his is beginning to disintegrate, Zelensky is relying on the Azov Brigade, an elite unit that some say is trying to wipe clean a neo-Nazi ideological stain from its predecessor unit's history. Because Zelensky is unlikely to move, various“peace formulas” being floated in Europe won't change anything or influence the outcome.

The basic Euro-idea is to try and freeze the conflict, concede that Russia will continue to occupy parts of Ukraine for now and bring Ukraine into NATO – or, if that isn't possible, provide some other sort of security guarantees for the future.