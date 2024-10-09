First Point Of Victory Plan Concerns Geopolitical Certainty In Europe - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the first point of a Victory Plan concerns geopolitical certainty in Europe and the strengthening of NATO, particularly with Ukraine's membership in the military alliance.

The Ukrainian leader said this in his speech at the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit, which is being held in Dubrovnik (Croatia), Ukrinform reports.

"The first point of the Plan focuses on whether the deficit of geopolitical certainty in Europe will be resolved. Does Ukraine have a place in NATO? If 'yes,' and this is properly confirmed -- will lose geopolitically," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Russia must accept that Europe has borders, independent nations, and each nation has the right to choose its future.

"The truth is that Russia's acceptance of this reality can only begin with the understanding that Ukraine will never again be subjugated by Russia. [...] Inviting Ukraine into NATO and future membership for Ukraine would be real steps toward peace. Without geopolitical certainty, peace is impossible. So, I thank all those who are truly resolute today. In October, November, and December, we have a real chance to move things toward peace and lasting stability. The situation on the battlefield creates an opportunity to make this choice – a choice for decisive action to end the war no later than in 2025," Zelensky said.

He recalled that the Victory Plan had already been presented to the United States, Ukraine's largest security donor.

"Now we are sharing its points with all those who can help us achieve its goals. You can help with a key geopolitical goal," Zelensky said.

He also explained to the summit participants the need to draw up a Victory Plan.

"Since July, we've been working on the points of the Peace Formula, and by November, a document – Peace Framework – will be ready that outlines the detailed conditions for a just end to the war. And we're preparing the Second Peace Summit. And I thank all of you involved in this process. And of course, the question remains – how do we force Russia to make peace? And how do we compel those responsible for the war to follow the Peace Formula? Right now, Russia is avoiding honest diplomacy. And that's why we in Ukraine have developed an action plan that can bridge the gap between the current situation and a successful Peace Summit," Zelensky said.

