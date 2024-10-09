India Replaces China In Gaadhoo Transshipment Port Project In Maldives

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) By Ibrahim H. Shihab/Maldives Republic

Male, October 9: The transshipment project at Gaadhoo Island, in Laamu (L.) Atoll, will now go forward with India's involvement, the Mohamed Muizzu administration has decided.

The Maldives and India, during President Muizzu's visit to India, agreed to work together to develop the transshipment at Gaadhoo and the Ihavandhippolhu region.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with China CAMC Engineering Company Limited on 11 April to establish an integrated maritime hub at Gaadhoo, with the state-owned Maldives Ports Limited (MPL) taking the lead.

However, while CAMC has been blacklisted by several major international banks, satellite images confirm that no practical work has yet been carried out.

The administration has not confirmed whether the awarding of the Gaadhoo project to CAMC has been annulled. As such, it is not clear how the administration intends to move forward with India's involvement-neither the Maldives nor India have provided additional details.

The Muizzu administration announced in April that it would develop a transshipment port, a cruise terminal, a yacht marina, and an eco-resort at the Gaadhoo Integrated Maritime Hub.

The state-owned Maldives Industrial Development Free Zone (MIDFZ) has been awarded the development of the port within the Ihavandhippolhu area as the“Maldives Economic Gateway.” However, work on the area, which will be an exclusive economic zone, has yet to be assigned to any party.

The development of transshipment ports in Gaadhoo, in the south, and Ihavandhippolhu, in the north, are key pledges by President Muizzu.